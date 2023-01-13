PURPLE APPOINTS SCOTT KERBY AS CHIEF OF OWNED RETAIL

Kerby Brings a Successful Track Record of Retail Operations and Revenue-Driving Strategies

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced the appointment of Scott Kerby as its Chief of Owned Retail, effective January 16, 2023.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Kerby will report to CEO Rob DeMartini and oversee all aspects of Purple's owned retail operations, an integral part of Purple's future growth and long-range plans.

"I am thrilled to welcome Scott Kerby to our senior leadership team where he will oversee our owned showroom channel," said DeMartini. "Scott is an experienced leader who has equal skill in opening stores, leading operations, developing store talent, and using owned retail to help define brands."

Kerby's successful career spans multiple established consumer brands including Old Navy, Bath and Body Works, L Brands, and American Eagle. Most recently, Kerby lead a successful retail team at Sephora as Vice President Head of Stores where he had a critical role in long-term strategic planning and driving revenue across Canada.

"I take pride in building and leading dedicated teams of experts who are committed to improving the lives of customers," said Kerby. "Purple is an amazing brand, and I am excited to join the team at this pivotal moment to help create an industry-defining retail experience."

Kerby earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Washington State University.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

