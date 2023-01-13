InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Separate the Toes (BRK-4203)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to prevent painful calluses between my small toe and next toe," said an inventor, from Tuskegee, Ala., "so I invented the TOE SLEEVE SPACER. My design helps to separate the toes to prevent rubbing and without the need for foot surgery or callus removal procedures."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to separate the toes. In doing so, it helps prevent rubbing that could lead to the formation of calluses. As a result, it increases comfort and it allows the toes to breathe. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to position and remove so it is ideal for individuals who experience calluses and other foot problems due to pressure, friction or rubbing of the toes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

