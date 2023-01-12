Ogilvy launches the second edition of EXP. Magazine with contributions from industry-leading companies around the globe

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, an Ogilvy Experience company, announced the launch of the second edition of EXP. Magazine today. The publication, which first debuted last December, is dedicated to exploring the breadth of digital and physical customer experience. The magazine features insights, tips, and deep dives into a variety of topics while addressing the ins and outs of successful and innovative experiences across an array of industries and niches.

The magazine features contributions from industry leaders, including IBM, Bloomreach, Airship, Amplitude, Iterable, mParticle, Simon Data, and Radar, as well as other Ogilvy entities such as The Lacek Group, Eicoff, Jussi, Social.Lab, and Verticurl. The publication acts as an informative and insightful vessel for new and exciting ideas in the experience industry and highlights the importance of experience in today's highly competitive world. It also serves as a demonstration of Ogilvy's commitment to creating out-of-the-box digital and physical experiences for customers around the globe.

In this year's edition of EXP. Magazine, contributors highlight the need for more effective personalization, the marriage of data and experience, and the need to focus on employees during times of transformation. Topics include other timely and topical interests such as identity management, Gen Z, digital empathy, virtual connections, and the imperative of digital analytics in an economic downturn.

Rajesh Midha, President of Ogilvy Experience and CEO of Bottle Rocket, once again served as the publication's Editor-in-Chief, this year alongside fellow Ogilvy Executive, Clare Lawson, the company's EMEA President. In the letter from the editors, they state that in 2023, "we expect brands to take an even more pointed focus on experience and place even more emphasis on both the physical and digital touchpoints they have with their greatest advocates – their customers." They also note that "engagement and retention will remain top priorities for success in 2023 and the fight for true differentiation among brands, especially commoditized products and offerings, will continue."

"As we move into an all-new year with brand new challenges and discoveries, we hope that something in this publication will inspire you to action, drive you to try something new, or at the very least, make you think," states Midha and Lawson.

The publication, as well as the 2022 first edition, are now available for download.

