iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar is designating all dividends paid in 2022 as Capital Gain Distributions pursuant to Internal Revenue Code section 857(b)(3)(B). The entire capital gain distribution was paid from long-term capital gains from the sales of shares in domestically controlled real estate investment trusts. Accordingly, none constitutes Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain or Section 897 gain.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR

CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One-Year

Amount Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/22 03/15/22 $0.1250000 $0.0000000 $0.1250000 $0.1250000 $0.1250000 06/01/22 06/15/22 0.1250000 0.0000000 0.1250000 0.1250000 0.1250000 09/01/22 09/15/22 0.1250000 0.0000000 0.1250000 0.1250000 0.1250000 12/01/22 12/07/22 2.2161225 0.0000000 2.2161225 2.2161225 2.2161225



$2.5911225 $0.0000000 $2.5911225 $2.5911225 $2.5911225

















8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD

CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One-Year

Amount Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/22 03/15/22 $0.5000 $0.0000 $0.5000 $0.5000 $0.5000 06/01/22 06/15/22 0.5000 0.0000 0.5000 0.5000 0.5000 09/01/22 09/15/22 0.5000 0.0000 0.5000 0.5000 0.5000 12/01/22 12/15/22 0.5000 0.0000 0.5000 0.5000 0.5000



$2.0000 $0.0000 $2.0000 $2.0000 $2.0000

















7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG

CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One-Year

Amount Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/22 03/15/22 $0.478125 $0.000000 $0.478125 $0.478125 $0.478125 06/01/22 06/15/22 0.478125 0.000000 0.478125 0.478125 0.478125 09/01/22 09/15/22 0.478125 0.000000 0.478125 0.478125 0.478125 12/01/22 12/15/22 0.478125 0.000000 0.478125 0.478125 0.478125



$1.912500 $0.000000 $1.912500 $1.912500 $1.912500

















7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI

CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Income Capital Gain

Distribution Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

One-Year

Amount Treas. Reg.

§ 1.1061-6(c)

Three-Year

Amount 03/01/22 03/15/22 $0.46875 $0.00000 $0.46875 $0.46875 $0.46875 06/01/22 06/15/22 0.46875 0.00000 0.46875 0.46875 0.46875 09/01/22 09/15/22 0.46875 0.00000 0.46875 0.46875 0.46875 12/01/22 12/15/22 0.46875 0.00000 0.46875 0.46875 0.46875



$1.87500 $0.00000 $1.87500 $1.87500 $1.87500

















iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

Company Contact:

Jason Fooks

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

T 212.930.9400

E investors@istar.com

