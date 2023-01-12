The Human Bean Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean has been once again recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's 44th Annual Franchise 500® — the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500 ranks The Human Bean as #87 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We're honored to hold a special place on the Franchise 500 list for the past 11 years in a row," says The Human Bean COO, Scott Anderson. "This recognition confirms the incredible work of our team and franchise family, and we're all just incredibly proud."

Entrepreneur's editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long- lasting success."

The Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchise partners. The Human Bean's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view The Human Bean in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands on January 17th.

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

