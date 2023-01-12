GAF Energy Launches Timberline Solar™ Roof in Greater Sacramento

Award-Winning Solar Roof Boasts World's First Nailable Solar Shingle and Installs Like a Traditional Roof

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, today announced the launch of its innovative Timberline Solar™ roof in the Greater Sacramento area. Timberline Solar™ , the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, is now available to residents in the Sacramento area for installation by local roofers. The solar roofing system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES), which is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's California manufacturing and R&D facility in San Jose.

"Greater Sacramento area residents now have access to the best solar solution for their home—a durable, attractive, affordable solar roof that is manufactured in America and installed by a local roofer they trust," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President of Sales for GAF Energy. "We're excited to bring the next generation of clean energy adoption to this part of California."

The Timberline Solar ES™ boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It is the first product to achieve UL's 7103 certification, which certifies that GAF Energy's product meets UL's rigorous electrical, building, and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product—the first of its kind to be recognized as both.

Timberline Solar™ is the most-awarded solar shingle in the world. Since its launch in January 2022, it has received more than 30 awards, including from CES, TIME, Fast Company, Popular Science, Green Builder, Good Housekeeping and the National Association of Home Builders. To meet demand, GAF Energy is significantly increasing its Timberline Solar™ manufacturing capacity with the construction of a new 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

Greater Sacramento area homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy .

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

