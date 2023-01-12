Datos Health chosen to deploy Hybrid Care Models across all 24 hospitals of the Ministry of Health in Israel

The Open Care platform will provide digital automation tools to all governmental hospitals for them to build and deliver innovative remote care models, raising the quality of care.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, today announced that the company will provide virtual visits, specialty care, chronic care, and transition of care services throughout Israel's 24 public hospitals, mental health centers, and geriatric facilities.

Datos Health will enable the 24-hospital network to customize remote care plans and enhance care delivery through automated assisted self-care

The Directorate of Government Medical Centers sought a flexible field-proven medical technology platform to build and deploy remote care programs to improve the quality of care. The Open Care platform enables them to customize protocols to fit their unique approach to healthcare quickly and easily. "We set a goal of promoting innovation that brings significant value to our patients and staff," said Naama Perry Cohen, Chief Information Officer, Directorate of Government Medical Centers. "The Datos Health platform is a strategic solution to provide our patients with remote care across the country by integrating automation into clinical workflows – harnessing the power of effective hybrid care."

Uri Bettesh, CEO and Founder of Datos Health, said: "Datos Health will enable governmental hospitals to customize care plans and enhance care delivery through automated assisted self-care, enabling them to focus on quality interactions with patients. We are proud to work with such a forward-thinking public health organization in changing the face of national healthcare delivery."

About the Directorate of Government Medical Centers:

The Directorate of Governmental Medical Centers is leading Israel's network of government medical centers. The Directorate oversees 25 Medical centers, including general hospitals, psychiatric, and geriatric centers. The Directorate operates as part of the Ministry of Health. The main mission of the Directorate of Governmental Medical Centers is to promote and develop the government medical center sector, based on the principles of equitable and high-quality public health care, professional excellence, economic efficiency, and human dignity.

About Datos Health

Datos Health goes beyond what rigid, pre-built, remote monitoring solutions offer with an open platform. Clinicians now have the freedom to implement and customize any remote care programs they choose. Our Design Studio allows fine-tuning of all clinical workflows before transforming them into patient CareApps. Assisted self-care is now an automated reality for patients and providers alike. Visit www.datos-health.com to learn more.

