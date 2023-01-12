Dallas Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Wins Nation's "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" by Courtroom View Network

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic trial victory won last summer by a team of attorneys from the Dallas law firm Hamilton Wingo is being recognized by the Courtroom View Network (CVN) as the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" among the many trials the network broadcast last year.

Hamilton Wingo secured the $7.37 billion verdict on behalf of the family of 83-year-old Betty Thomas, who was stabbed to death in her home by a cable repairman who worked for Charter Communications.

The lawyers representing the Thomas family at trial included Hamilton Wingo partners Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, Ray Khirallah, and associates Grant Boston and Allie Hallmark. The family also was represented by attorneys from Dallas' The Law Offices of Brad Jackson and Mullen & Mullen.

"It is an honor to represent Ms. Thomas' surviving children," says Mr. Hamilton. "We are glad that the jury and the judge found Charter responsible for its failures, and we hope this case will help prevent such a senseless tragedy from ever happening again."

While the multibillion-dollar verdict is the largest among the 10 trials highlighted by CVN, the network notes that the list "is not merely a ranking of large jury awards." Instead, CVN "took verdict amounts into consideration along with potentially challenging facts in a case, the parties and attorneys involved and potential impact on related litigation."

The jury's $7.37 billion award in William Goff, et al. v. Roy James Holden, Jr and Charter Communications, No. CC-20-01579, was handed down before the Hon. Judge Juan Renteria in Dallas County Court at Law No. 5 last June.

