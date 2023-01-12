COUCHE-TARD RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS PARITY CERTIFICATION FROM WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Bronze-level Parity CertificationTM by Women in Governance for its progress towards gender parity in the workplace.

Banner of logos ACT (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be receiving this certification as it is a testament to the values we live by and signals we are moving in the right direction towards gender parity," said Suzanne Poirier, Senior Vice President, Operations, at Couche-Tard. "Our team at Couche-Tard is committed to fostering a culture that provides an environment for women to fully participate and grow in their careers as well as advancing equality between women and men in the workplace."

Women in Governance's Parity Certification helps organizations increase the representation of women in sectors where they have historically been underrepresented and in senior management positions. This innovative certification evaluates parity at an organization's decision-making level as well as at every level of the organization, with particular attention paid to the multiple impacts of diversity in women's career advancement (intersectionality). The certification also assesses the organization's commitment to implementing processes that enable women to achieve career advancement, thus creating a pipeline of diverse female talent.

"At Couche-Tard, diversity and inclusion is a strong pillar of our sustainability strategy and the winning culture we strive daily to protect and promote," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer at Couche-Tard. "We know we have more work to do, and we will use the feedback we receive to continue on our journey of creating an environment where all our people can excel, grow and bring their authentic selves to work."

As part of its diversity and inclusion journey, Couche-Tard has launched several business resource groups, beginning with the Women's Council, to support underrepresented team members. It has also developed and participated in talent programs to create pipelines for advancement including leadership development courses and mentorship programs dedicated to accelerating and developing minority team members. These efforts and more have resulted in true progress in more equitable gender representation, opportunities and pay across all parts of the company from store to senior management levels.

About Women in Governance

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity Certification™, inspiring events, as well as robust governance training and mentoring programs. More information is available at www.womeningovernance.org.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network. For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe," "can," "shall," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.