Bosch Enters 2023 Committed to their 18V Battery Platform, Announcing 32 New Cordless Tools Engineered to Tackle the Job

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, announced the launch of 32 new 18V Cordless tools to join the CORE18V platform in 2023. An initial look at new concrete solutions will be showcased at the 2023 World of Concrete tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brand's latest offerings expand the 18V line of tools, including new additions to the PROFACTOR high-powered lineup. Bosch Power Tools' newest innovations are powered by the CORE18V battery platform, staying true to the brand's commitment to offering one battery platform solution for the trades. Bosch is introducing a wide range of tools; from hard hitting rotary hammers, to high-torque impact wrenches, and cordless benchtop tools, all designed with worker feedback in-mind to make tough work in concrete, wood, or anywhere else on the jobsite easier.

"Feedback from workers on the jobsite is at the core of our Research & Development process at Bosch, as our team looks to continuously innovate and evolve our product offering to meet the needs of today's North American construction workers," said Philipp Gosau, Director, Product Management Power Tools at Bosch. "With our lineup of new cordless tools, with more to come in 2023, we're looking forward to connecting with workers in-person at World of Concrete to showcase many of the latest advancements from our growing cordless portfolio."

Concrete & Masonry Solutions

Grinders

PROFACTOR 18V 5-6" Angle Grinder (GWS18V-13P and GWX18V-13P) both feature:

18V X-LOCK 5"-6" 13A Paddle Switch Grinder (GWX18V-13P)

X-LOCK 4.5" and 5" Premium Sandwich Tuckpointing Blades (DDX4510H & DDX510H)

Rotary Hammers & Chisels

18V Bulldog SDS-plus 1" Rotary Hammer (GBH18V-24C)

PROFACTOR 18V 1-5/8" SDS-max Rotary Hammer (GBH18V-40CK)

BlueCollar SDS-max Hammer Dust Collection Attachment for R-tec Chisels (HSD1934, HSD1935, HSD1936)

Woodworking & Wood Cutting Solutions





Sanders

18V Brushless 1/4-Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander (GSS18V-40)

Circular Saws

PROFACTOR 18V 7-1/4 In. Blade Left Circular Saw (GKS18V-26L)

18V Brushless 6-1/2 In. Circular Saws (GKS18V-22 & GKS18V-22L) both feature:

18V Brushless 6-1/2" Blade Left Circular Saw (GKS18V-22L)

Miter Saws

PROFACTOR 18V Slide Miter Saws (GCM18V-07S, GCM18V-10SD, GCM18V-12SD) all feature:

PROFACTOR 18V 7-1/4" Slide Miter Saw (GCM18V-07S)

PROFACTOR 18V 10" Slide Miter Saw (GCM18V-10SD)

PROFACTOR 18V 12" Slide Miter Saw (GCM18V-12SD)

Table Saw

PROFACTOR 18V 8-1/4" Portable Table Saw (GTS18V-08N)

Table Saw Stand & Accessories

Table Saw Scissor Stand (GTA570)

Table Saw Zero-Clearance Insert (TS0800)

Table Saw Dado Insert (TS0801)

Cutting Solutions

Reciprocating Saw

PROFACTOR 18V 1-1/8 In. Reciprocating Saw (GSA18V-110)

Metal Circular Saw

18V Metal Circular Saw with Chip Collector (GKM18V-20)

Drywall Installation Solutions

18V Brushless Cutout Tool (GCU18V-30)

18V Brushless Screwgun (GTB18V-45)

Auto-Feed Attachment (GMA22) for 18V Brushless Screwgun (GTB18V-45)

Fastening and Driving Solutions

18V Brushless 1/2" Impact Wrench Friction Ring (GDS18V-330C)

18V Brushless Drill Driver Kit (GSR18V-400B22)

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products launched at World of Concrete, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

