Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina Rings in the New Year with New LTOs and an Emphasis on Catering

WOWorks' Restaurant Brand Introduces Exciting New Menu Items, Provides Light Dining Options to Guests, and Renews its Focus on Offering Healthy and Fun Catering Options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina is introducing new LTOs and a renewed focus on catering to start off a healthy new year and prepare for large gatherings in the coming months. With these new menu items, the brand aims to turn guests' days "Light Side Up" and kick start 2023 with healthy, flavorful, and light meal options.

Barberitos' new menu items will be available from January 9, 2023 through April 2, 2023. With these items, Barberitos aims to not only provide guests with unique flavor profiles to excite their tastebuds, but to help support healthy eating habits and back its parent company WOWork's focus on offering better-for-you food options. The LTOs consist of:

Lifestyle Bowl: Under 600 calories, this bowl consists of tofu, rice, black beans, shredded cheese, pico, corn salsa, cilantro, and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Lifestyle Salad: Under 500 calories, this salad consists of chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, shredded cheese, pico, corn salsa, cilantro, and avocado tomatillo salsa.

Avocado Tomatillo Salsa: Bursting with mouthwatering flavor, this salsa contains tomatillo salsa, avocado, and diced jalapenos.

These additions fit perfectly into Barberitos' menu, which aims to provide health-conscious guests with better-for-you foods that are budget friendly and delicious. Alongside the new menu items, the brand is also promoting its catering options, to help make Super Bowl, March Madness, and other large gatherings fun and stress-free.

"With the launch of our new LTOs, we're continuing our commitment to providing our guests with healthy, craveable, and affordable menu options," said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and The Simple Greek. "Especially with the Super Bowl and March Madness gatherings on the horizon, we look forward to being able to provide delicious menu items to our guests so they can snack, guilt-free, during the game."

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery , consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

