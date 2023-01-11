The King of Hard Money wants to help end homelessness in Los Angeles. CA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanni Raz "The King of Hard Money" is Razing it up, like he likes to say, by partnering up with non-profit organizations like PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) of Los Angeles, California, whose mission is to end homelessness.

Hard money lions The hard money lions with the king of hard money (PRNewswire)

Yanni Raz "The King of Hard Money" mission is to end homelessness first in California and other states around the US.

Partnering with PATH is the best way to go, said Yanni Raz, because it is an organization committed to help the most needed by housing an average of 23 people per week, that is huge, he added, imagine we have 52 weeks per year, that means that more than 1,000 individuals can have a place to call home every year.

The massive projects designed by renowned architect Shawn Mahdavian, involve several locations in L.A County. Permits for the 54- unit complexes are being reviewed by the L.A Planning Department. The concept will be modern, three stories, with a private roof deck and BBQ area. The all- ADA constructions will house low-income families or homeless individuals with private space for on-site supportive services.

New to the building development arena, the creator of his own slogan "Raz it Up'" in reference to his last name, won't stop with these projects. Him and his Private Money Lending firm, HML Investments, are working with investors from Israel, who have unlimited capital to fund bigger projects. Raz and his partners are also in talks to build in Florida, a state that also has a large community of homelessness, Texas and Nevada. The idea, is to " Raz it Up " by not being the average developer, we want to really make a difference for the community. As a resident of Los Angeles, I know the pain Angelinos are going through. Our city is not what it used to be, we need to be able to help the unfortunate to have a decent living place, said Raz.

Yanni Raz is a Hard Money Lender in California with offices in Los Angeles, Nevada and Florida. Known as " The King of Hard Money ," for his proven success in the private money industry.

For media inquiries call:

Mirthala Salinas

mirthala@hmlinvestments.com

(818) 434-1333

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HML Investments