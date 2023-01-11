Ericsson Nomination Committee´s proposal for board of directors. Jan Carlson proposed as new Chairman

Chairman, Ronnie Leten , has informed that he will not stand for re-election to the Board

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has informed the Company that it proposes that the shareholders elect at the Annual General Meeting 2023 ten ordinary board members with no deputy directors. The Nomination Committee proposes that the following persons be elected as board members:

Jan Carlson, Chairman (re-election)

Helena Stjernholm (re-election)

Jacob Wallenberg (re-election)

Jon Fredrik Baksaas (re-election)

Carolina Dybeck Happe (re-election)

Börje Ekholm (re-election)

Eric.Elzvik (re-election)

Kristin S. Rinne (re-election)

Christy Wyatt (new election)

Jonas Synnergren (new election)

Ronnie Leten, the current Chairman of the board, has informed he will not stand for re-election to the Board at the next Annual General Meeting. Ronnie was elected to the Ericsson board of directors as Chairman in 2018 and will continue to serve as Chairman for the remainder of his term. The Nomination Committee hence proposes that, the current board member, Jan Carlson be elected by the Annual General Meeting 2023 as new Chairman of the Ericsson Board.

Kurt Jofs and Nora Denzel have informed the Nomination Committee that they will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2023.

It is the Nomination Committee's assessment that each of the proposed board members, with their respective experiences, adds valuable expertise and experience to the Board. Christy Wyatt's and Jonas Synnergren's extensive international business experiences and deep software, enterprise and technology expertise will be of additional value to Ericsson and will further strengthen the board of directors.

Christy Wyatt is born 1972 and holds a Diploma of Scientific Computer Programming Technology from the College of Geographic Sciences in Canada. Christy has long-term international business experience from senior management roles within DTEX Systems, Good Technology and Motorola and is currently the President and CEO of Absolute Software.

Jonas Synnergren is born 1977 and holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden. Jonas has long-term international business experience as a Board member of Veoneer, Tieto and Metso and is currently a board member of Nordea. In addition, Jonas is Senior Partner in Cevian Capital, one of Ericsson's shareholders.

Information of the board members proposed for re-election can be found on the company's website (www.ericsson.com).

The company expects to hold its Annual General Meeting on March 29, 2023, and the Nomination Committee's complete proposals and motivated statement will be announced in due time before the Annual General Meeting.

Johan Forssell, Chairman of the Nomination Committee says: "We believe that Ericsson has a strong board of directors to continue to drive the strategic agenda and further strengthen the culture of the company. Jan Carlson has a long career both as CEO and Chairman, as well as good knowledge of Ericsson after serving many years on the board. His international experience, technology background and personal qualities make him an excellent successor as Chairman of the Board, securing a smooth transition from Ronnie Leten."

Ronnie Leten says: "It has been an honor to serve on the Ericsson board since 2018 and I am very proud of what has been achieved. Today Ericsson is a very strong company both strategically and financially. The company has brought 5G to the world and regained its technology leadership."

Ronnie continues: "Börje Ekholm, since stepping in as CEO, has turned the company around and this continues with the important governance and cultural transformation which is underway."

Commenting on the matter, Jan Carlson stated: "Having been on the Board since 2017, it is an honor to be put forward for the Ericsson Chairmanship. I look forward to the Annual General Meeting and to working closely with Börje, the Board and the executive team as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Ericsson's Nomination Committee consists of Johan Forssell, Investor AB (Chairman of the Nomination Committee); Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden, Anders Oscarsson, AMF – Tjänstepension och Fonder, Niko Pakalén, Cevian Capital Partners Limited, and Ronnie Leten, Chairman of the Board.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 16:30 pm CET on January 11, 2023.

