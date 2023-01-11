Clutch Leader Awards 2022: Designli Recognized as One of the Global Top 1000 Business Leaders, and the Top Mobile App and Web Development Firm in the Southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Clutch – a global platform for business research and reviews – collects customer reviews from software firms in the IT space. At the conclusion of the year, Clutch then organizes its top-performing services businesses into a "Top 1000" award. Designli, the top mobile application and website design and development company in the Southeast United States, is consistently present on this list and has once again scored a placing in the latest 2022 Top 1000 Service Providers list.

Designli is the Southeast's top custom software development company, specializing in building unique apps and websites.

Since 2013, Designli has focused on consulting, design, development, and post-launch iteration for newly conceptualized apps and websites. Designli works with customers to ensure their 'Version 1' best addresses their target user-base while sticking to budget through its proprietary SolutionLab process. From there, Designli builds market-ready Minimum Viable Products or forms expert product teams fully dedicated to a customer's software system, depending on the client need.

"We couldn't be more proud of our team for continuing to deliver excellent software products to our clients. And, we're grateful to our customers for being willing to leave feedback to the Clutch team, sharing their success stories with others."

Keith Shields, Designli CEO

"The companies highlighted this awards cycle showed unmatched dedication and thought leadership all year long. To establish a leader's capacity to produce outstanding outcomes, a thorough analysis of many client testimonials and case studies are closely evaluated by Clutch analysts."

Clutch Award Team

About Designli

Designli is the Southeast's leading custom software development firm, specializing in mobile apps built with Flutter (Google's cross-platform development language) and web-applications built with Angular and Node. With Graphic Design and Prototyping team members embedded in its scope creation process, Designli is well-equipped to handle the most complex custom software solutions of our time.

