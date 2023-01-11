Allied Electronics & Automation Offers Phoenix Contact's New XTV Terminal Blocks With Push-X Direct Connection Technology

The new XTV terminal blocks are the first product on the market to incorporate Phoenix Contact's breakthrough Push-X connection technology, which allows them to terminate conductors with cross sections extending from 6mm2 to 16mm2 quickly, easily, reliably, and almost effortlessly.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is proud to offer Phoenix Contact's new XTV terminal blocks with Push-X connection technology. The new XTV terminal blocks are the first products on the market to incorporate Phoenix Contact's breakthrough Push-X direct connection technology, which enables easy, flexible, and virtually tool-free wiring and rewiring with minimal force, reduces installation times for all conductor types and cross sections, and paves the way for automated wiring.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Phoenix Contact's Push-X direct connection technology paves the way for automated wiring in industrial applications.

Push-X connection technology features an extremely efficient design with a pretensioned contact spring that supports the connection of stripped rigid and flexible conductors with or without ferrules. The contact spring is designed to be triggered when even the smallest flexible conductors just lightly tap the release surface inside the clamping chamber. Once triggered, the contact spring establishes a safe, effortless, and durable connection with the conductor. To release a connected conductor, users simply press the orange force-guided pusher. When it reaches its end position, a locking mechanism on the leg spring snaps back into the pusher notch and pretensions the contact spring for rewiring. The depressed position of the pusher indicates that the clamping chamber is open for mating. When it's flush with the terminal, the clamping chamber is closed.

"Push-X technology is an innovative milestone in Push-in connection technology," said Klaus Firschke, Senior Director of Development & Product Marketing – Industrial Cabinet Connectivity at Phoenix Contact. "Push-X connection technology can accommodate all types of conductors with direct wiring without the need for tools or force, making it one of the fastest, most flexible, and most efficient connection technologies on the market. I am firmly convinced that this connection technology will be the way forward for the entire industry and that our new XTV terminal blocks with Push-X technology will enable impressive new efficiencies in a wide range of industrial applications."

Phoenix Contact's new XTV terminal blocks with innovative Push-X connection technology have a space-saving form factor that allows users to connect conductors with cross sections extending from 6mm² to 16mm² quickly, easily, reliably, and almost effortlessly. The lateral conductor connection of the terminal blocks minimizes the bending radii and supports visible wiring, which is especially advantageous when combined with wire markings.

The XTV terminal block family currently consists of feedthrough, multiconductor, and grounding (PE) terminal blocks with 6mm2, 10mm2, and 16mm² cross sections and features the first QR codes integrated into Phoenix Contact's product labeling. Scanning the QR code provides customers with direct access to all the up-to-date information and relevant services and support they may need to quickly and effectively deploy and continuously operate the terminal blocks.

In addition, XTV terminal blocks with integrated Push-X technology are part of the CLIPLINE complete terminal block system. This means they're fully compatible with other terminal blocks in the system, including the PTV and PTPOWER lateral spring-cage terminal families with well-established Push-in connection technology, and can be used with standardized accessories.

For more information about Phoenix Contact's new Push-X connection technology and XTV terminal blocks, please visit the product page. To compare and purchase Phoenix Contact's XTV terminal blocks with Push-X connection technology at AlliedElec.com, please click here. For more information about Allied's extensive selection of Phoenix Contact products for industrial electrification, networking, and automation applications, please visit Allied's Phoenix Contact storefront. For assistance identifying, deploying, and maintaining Phoenix Contact solutions in your industrial applications, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team.

About Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact develops and manufactures industrial electrical and electronic technology products that power, protect, connect and automate systems and equipment for a wide range of industries. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Blomberg Germany, operates more than 50 international subsidiaries, including Phoenix Contact USA in Middletown, Pennsylvania. For more information about Phoenix Contact or its products, visit www.phoenixcontact.com, call technical service at 800-322-3225 or e-mail info@phoenixcontact.com.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3VODM4K

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation