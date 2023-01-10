SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) Privatization at $8.05 Per Share and Encourages WEBR Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Weber Inc. ("Weber" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEBR) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

In August 2021, Weber completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling 17.9 million shares of stock to investors at $14.00 per share. In the year following the IPO, shares of Weber's stock fell in value by over 50%, to trade below $6.50 per share in August 2022.

On December 12, 2022, Weber announced that it would be acquired by private investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC ("BDT") at a price of $8.05 per share. Following the closing of the transaction, Weber investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Weber shareholders; (ii) whether Weber shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Weber's directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to BDT at $8.05 per share.

