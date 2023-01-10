Heritage Bank Expands into the Boise, Idaho, Market

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank ("Heritage" or "bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA), is pleased to announce its expansion into Boise, Idaho. The bank has also welcomed Mike Trueba, Senior Vice President Commercial Team Leader and Kara Aburusa Assistant Vice President Credit Analyst Senior, who will be located in a temporary branch set to open on January 10, 2023. Heritage will work to identify a more permanent location in the future. An expanded team will consist of commercial relationship managers, deposit relationship managers and support staff.

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are excited to expand into Boise, a new market we have wanted to be in for several years now. Over time we hope to further expand in Idaho through organic growth and potential acquisitions. Heritage Bank provides the size, culture, strategic vision, responsiveness, community focus and flexibility that will align with the priorities and values of Idaho businesses and the overall community. In addition, Mike provides us significant experience, integrity, skill and community focus in Boise. The new Idaho team is thrilled to welcome customers and deliver an expanded set of high-quality banking services in the area."

Trueba is an Idaho native and Boise State University graduate with more than 20 years of banking experience. He's held several leadership positions within the financial services industry, including retail, mortgage and commercial lending. This combination of knowledge helps him build long-term trusting relationships. He listens to his clients' goals, provides consistently reliable advice and tailors financial solutions to meet their needs. He currently serves as board treasurer for the Idaho Community Reinvestment Corporation as well as on the loan committee and alternative products committee. He's also a board member for Region IV Development and serves on the loan committee.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank founded in 1927, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of 51 banking offices to serve customers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and the Heritage Bank website at www.HeritageBankNW.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation