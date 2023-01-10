Epson Introduces New Ultra Compact, Low Power, High Precision Real Time Clock (RTC) Module Families for Industrial and Automotive Applications

New RX- and RA- Product Families Help Expand Industrial/Commercial and Automotive Market Application Opportunities

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced two new Real Time Clock (RTC) module families – the Epson RX4901CE and RX8901CE family for industrial and commercial markets and the Epson RA4000CE and RA8000CE family for the automotive market. These new solutions expand Epson's current line of RTC modules, integrating the crystal unit and IC into a single package for ease of implementation in a range of commercial and automotive applications.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As the industry moves toward higher efficiency, lower power, higher accuracy over extended temperatures, and higher integration of functionality, Epson continues to invest in its RTC portfolio to address the most demanding market needs. The new RTC modules offer system builders a variety of options that deliver the best combination of features and price point with trusted industry leading technology.

"Customers are looking for a higher level of integration with high precision clocks and ultra-low power solutions in next generation designs," said Chris McCormick, director of product marketing, Timing Devices, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's newest flagship RTC modules – the RX4901CE/RX8901CE family and RA4000CE/RA8000CE family – have digital temperature compensation technology to meet the high accuracy over a wide temperature range with ultra-low power consumption needs of the market."

About the Epson RX4901CE and RX8901CE Family

The RX4901CE and RX8901CE are ideal for a variety of applications, including utility smart meters, surveillance security systems, industrial factory automation equipment, commercial smart lighting systems, and other small electronic products. The RX4901CE and RX8901CE RTC modules have an integrated 32.768 kHz digital temperature compensated crystal oscillator (DTCXO). The modules include a rich feature set with up to three event detection pins, and functions such as a time stamp function that can record up to 32 dates and times when an external or internal event occurs, as well as the basic RTC functions such as time and calendar, time alarm, wakeup timer, and time update interrupts.

With the combination of an auto power switching function, which includes a control circuit to prevent reverse current to the main power supply, a continuous temperature-corrected 32.768 kHz clock generation, and Seiko Epson's original low current consumption technology, the RX4901CE and RX8901CE realize long battery life on various systems.

Feature RX4901CE RX8901CE Interface type SPI-Bus I2C-Bus Operating temperature range -40°C to +105°C Current consumption at backup 240 nA (Typ.) @ 3 V High stability over operating temperatures +/- 3.0ppm to +/- 8.0ppm Dimensions 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.0 (Max.) mm

About the Epson RA4000CE and RA8000CE Family

Ideal for battery management systems, in-vehicle networking and infotainment systems, the RA4000CE and RA8000CE are automotive RTC modules with integrated 32.768 kHz digital temperature compensated crystal oscillator (DTCXO). This module includes various functions such as a second-to-year clock/calendar with a leap-year correction, time alarm, wakeup timer, time update interrupts, clock output, a time stamp function that can record two times and dates when an external or internal event occurs and reset self-monitoring functions. These products are compliant with AEC-Q100 and low-power operation, making them suitable for automotive applications.

A video about the new modules for automotive can be seen here.

Feature RA4000CE RA8000CE Interface type SPI-Bus I2C-Bus Operating temperature range -40°C to +125°C meets AEC-Q100, grade 2 standard Current consumption at backup 300 nA Typ. / 3 V High stability over operating temperatures +/- 5.0ppm to +/- 50.0ppm Dimensions 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.0 (Max.) mm

Availability

The new Real Time Clock modules for both commercial/industrial as well as automotive applications will be available this month. For additional information on Epson's Real Time Clocks, visit https://epson.com/microdevices.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.