Join the World's Largest LGBTQ+ Dance Music Festival: White Party Palm Springs Set To Return To The Desert May 12 - 14, 2023

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Party Global (WPG) announces the return of White Party Palm Springs 2023. Taking place May 12-14 in Palm Springs, CA this iconic weekend attracts thousands of attendees from around the world and has become a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the festival is being reimagined to offer a more modern, fresh, and innovative experience and features a lineup of top-tier talent and entertainment, including world-renowned DJs, live performances, and more.

White Party Global Logo (PRNewswire)

"It is once again an honor to announce our 2023 events as WP Weekend moves forward into a modern and reimagined format," says Chris Diamond, White Party Global Executive Producer. "WP 2023" has been carefully curated for all of our returning attendees including our new party guests we welcomed in 2022…As we continue to grow, we are focused on keeping up with new trends in dance music, showcasing award winning recording artists, and continuing to present new themes & specialty acts is our number one priority. It's what our guests deserve. It truly is going to blow everyone away…See you all on the dance floor!"

For all the latest information on the host hotel, weekend pass pricing, and event details, be sure to visit www.whitepartyglobal.com .

Start the weekend off with a splash with the return of SOAKED!, the popular pool party series, featuring an all new stage design for the ultimate poolside party experience all weekend long. This exciting pool party series offers an unforgettable experience, complete with private lounges, thirst-quenching signature White Party drinks and services, state-of-the-art sound and video, steamy go-go boys, and a sizzling lineup of global DJs, including Jeremy Dava (Mexico), Marti Frieson (Houston), Liza Rodriguez (Brazil), Jace M (Miami), and Nick Stracener (Dallas). Saturday's SOAKED! party will feature a fashionable twist, with a special fashion show by White Party Palm Springs 2023 sponsor Garçon.

Friday night kicks off with a bang with "FLUIDITY", a unique celebration that embraces and honors the vibrance and influence of the House Ballroom and Drag Scene. Designed to be a legendary night for free expression, guests are invited to come out, celebrate, and be authentically themselves. Come as you are, be who you want! The night will feature dazzling ballroom battles, drag performances and house beats by DJs Dan Slater (Australia) and Tom Stephan (U.K.), plus so much more. It's the perfect way to kick off this unforgettable weekend.

Brace yourself for a winter wonderland at "WHITEOUT" on Saturday night. The Palm Springs Convention Center is set to be blanketed in a blizzard of epic proportions, complete with stunning state-of-the-art staging, sound, and lighting. As if that wasn't enough, the party will also feature chilling snow and ice FX's to help guests cool down in the desert heat. Whether you choose to stick to the traditional white dress code or go all out with a snow and ice costume fantasy, "WHITEOUT" is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Get ready to dance the night away with DJ's Shane Marcus (USA), Mor Avrahami (Israel), and GSP (Greece) at the main event.

On Sunday, it's time to dance and celebrate under the beautiful Palm Springs sky for the iconic, world-famous White Party T-Dance. "ORBIT" reimagines T-Dance as an extra-terrestrial spacecraft landing on the "Stranger Springs" desert floor. State of the art sound, lighting, video, and recently "abducted" White Party dancers will be on the stage all night long. As you dance and celebrate under the beautiful Palm Springs sky, the outdoor dance floor will be filled with warm breezes and hot bodies, all grooving to the beats of WP's own "OG" DJ lineup. For the first time ever spinning together, DJs Dawna Montell , Manny Lehman , and Tony Moran will lead you through time and space, culminating in a traditional epic fireworks and video display with a final surprise that has never been seen in the Palm Springs desert. Don't miss out on this interstellar adventure!

The weekend culminates in a high-energy climax with "ESCAPE", the closing party on Sunday night. As soon as "ORBIT" ends, DJs Phil Romano (Italy) and Micky Friedmann (Germany) will take the reins and keep the beats flowing into the morning. Get ready to dance until you can dance no more at "ESCAPE", the perfect way to cap off White Party Weekend.

Additional special guests will be unveiled within the coming months. In addition to special guests, WPG will be hosting warm up parties leading up to White Party Palm Springs 2023. To be kept up to date on the latest announcements and new musical guests, please visit www.whitepartyglobal.com and follow us on social via Instagram and Facebook .

This year, White Party Palm Springs is powered by Garçon, Ketel One, Wet Platinum, GAY PV, Commando, KGAY, Budlight Next, Mistr, Daiquiri Dicks, and Crumble.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: DATE/TIME LOCATION/EVENT ATTENDANCE May 12, 2023,

12pm – 6pm Hilton Hotel

Outdoor Pool Area

"SOAKED! Pool Party" DJ Jeremy Dava

DJ Marti Frieson

May 12, 2023,

9pm – 4am PS Convention Center

"FLUIDITY" DJ Dan Slater

DJ Tom Stephan

May 13, 2023, (Sat)

12pm -7pm Hilton Hotel

Outdoor Pool Area

"SOAKED! Pool Party" DJ Liza Rodriguez

DJ Jace M

May 13, 2023,

9pm – 4am PS Convention Center

White Party

"WHITEOUT" DJ Shane Marcus

DJ Mor Avrahami

DJ GSP

May 14, 2023,

11am – 4pm Hilton Hotel

Outdoor Pool Area

"SOAKED! Pool Party" DJ Nick Stracener May 14, 2023,

3pm – 10:00pm 1077 East Amado Road (Across from PS Convention Center)

White Party Park (field)

"ORBIT - T-Dance" DJ Dawna Montell

DJ Manny Lehman

DJ Tony Moran

May 14, 2023,

9pm – 4:00am PS Convention Center

Closing Party

"ESCAPE" DJ Phil Romano

DJ Micky Friedmann

For imagery, click here

White Party Palm Springs 2022 Saturday Night Festivities at the Signature Convention Center (Photo Credit: Brian To) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Party Global