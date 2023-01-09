EnerDel Energy Solutions Announces a Sales Representative Agreement with SunSource Inc., a leading distributor of highly engineered Fluid Power and Motion Control Systems for Industrial & Mobile applications

ANDERSON, Ind., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerDel Energy Solutions and SunSource Inc. agree to a sales representation agreement that takes effect immediately. The agreement enables SunSource to sell EnerDel's high voltage lithium-ion battery packs for new fluid power and motion control systems engineered and sold by SunSource. Additionally, the SunSource - EnerDel agreement enables EnerDel to reach more customers and further expand into industrial, construction and on-site machinery markets. The EnerDel 705-volt energy pack will be the primary battery pack for new fluid power and motion control systems engineered by SunSource.

EnerDel Energy Solutions Announces a Sales Representative Agreement with SunSource Inc.

The agreement increases and diversifies EnerDel's customer and market reach by adding representation from SunSource Sales and Engineering to EnerDel's direct sales.

"EnerDel is very excited to partner with SunSource on our joint electrification efforts. With a shared strategic mission and markets, electrification of our key segments will achieve new levels of success."- Kev Adjemian, EnerDel Chief Strategy Officer.

About EnerDel Energy Solutions

Founded in 2004, EnerDel is headquartered in Anderson, IN. EnerDel was the first in the U.S. for commercial-scale production of large-format, prismatic, lithium-ion battery packs. Over the last decade, EnerDel has worked to perfect the cell modular stacking architecture and battery management system, providing customers with production-ready solutions to address a variety of power and energy storage needs. This includes leveraging EnerDel's standard, off-the-shelf DC solutions, plus customized and bespoke designs to customer requirements.

EnerDel's Vigor+ packs offer versatility across applications, including transportation in EV/Hybrid buses and trucks; industrial equipment, trams, construction, agricultural machines, and military and civilian stationary and mobile hybrid power systems. They are designed and built in the United States in compliance with the various requirements of the Buy America Act. EnerDel's lithium-ion Energy Storage System (ESS) products offer, long life, and outstanding warranty. And EnerDel's next generation of pack, the iEGO brand pack is the answer for flexible configurations and state of the art battery management system controls! It has many configurations, used in applications like transportation, mining, agriculture, construction, industrial lift, micro-grid, and marine.

About SunSource

SunSource is a privately held, industrial distribution company headquartered in Addison, IL. It has over 200 branches nationally serving the automation, fluid power, fluid process, fluid conveyance, and service and repair markets. SunSource is a full-service resource for the mobile equipment manufacturers, providing technical value-added solutions from design to assembly, supply chain management, and repair. The company has a commitment to high quality customer service and technically sound, cost-effective solutions.

