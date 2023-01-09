Brooklyn HVAC company provides tips to avoid carbon monoxide exposure

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says January is the deadliest month for CO poisoning and offers advice on how to stay safe

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since January is the deadliest month for carbon monoxide poisoning, the experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, say homeowners should take extra precautions to prevent exposure to the deadly gas while offering tips on how to stay safe this winter.

"Every year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "At least two people a day die from exposure in January when most of us are running our gas furnaces and other CO-producing forms of heat. These sobering facts should remind us that we need to take extra caution during the winter months to prevent our exposure."

Petri said taking some minor precautions can help you avoid exposure to carbon monoxide. These include:

Homeowners should have gas, oil or coal-burning appliances like the heating system or water heater checked regularly. These items should be inspected at least once a year. Do not use a portable generator, charcoal-burning device or camp stove inside the home or outside the home near a window. Install CO detectors on every floor of the home. Do not burn anything in an unvented fireplace. Do not let a vehicle idle inside a closed garage. Do not heat a home with a gas oven or other unvented gas-powered items.

Petri said homeowners should know how to spot the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. This can include headaches, confusion, nausea and chest pain. Homeowners should also be wary if they smell rotten eggs or hear a hissing sound and should have a plan if CO alarms are activated.

"If your CO detectors go off, leave the house immediately," Petri said. "You should treat a CO emergency the same way you'd treat a fire: get out and let the authorities handle the problem. Following these simple rules can help protect you and your family from CO-related illnesses."

