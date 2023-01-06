Formovie showcases leading technology in projectors at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formovie Technology, a world-leading laser TV and projector enterprise, is excited to showcase a number of flagship and brand-new products at CES 2023 from Jan 5th to Jan 8th.

The booth offers opportunities to have an immersive experience with the full range of products in person under different usage scenarios, and attendees can explore the image quality, sound performance and advanced laser technology of the latest additions.

Formovie 4K Triple-Laser UST Projector THEATER

Formovie THEATER, the flagship triple-laser TV, features the latest ALPD® RGB+ triple-laser technology, and integrates a custom-designed sound system by Bowers & Wilkins to create superb picture and sound performance combination. As a 4K UST projector with Dolby Vision, it can create a truly cinematic experience for users at home. With Android TV 11, Formovie THEATER makes it possible to watch your favorite shows from rich streaming services such as Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ without using an additional device.

Formovie 4K UHD Projector V10

As the honoree of CES 2023 Innovation Award, the Formovie V10 is another blockbuster this year. Thanks to 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate and low latency of 12ms, it is one of the best projectors for gaming. Formovie V10 can also deliver a stunning viewing experience with 2500 ANSI Lumens as well as real 4K resolution. In addition to standard 7.5W full-range speakers, an independent 15W subwoofer is included. The support of Dolby surround sound ensures users can enjoy 360°surround sound. Formovie V10's design is sleek, simple, and adaptable to different home styles.

Formovie Laser Projector S5

It is Formovie S5's first showcase on the global market since its debut in China in September, 2022. Following its domestic launch, it quickly gained much popularity among consumers. By adopting ALPD laser display technology, Formovie S5 can provide a brighter image with 1100 ANSI Lumens in a slim and compact body. Partnered with the world-class audio brand Denon, the stereo sound system is designed by a professional team. Besides, multiple intelligent automation and the FengOS makes it much easier to project and use.

Meanwhile, Formovie unveils two laser projectors, S5 Rolling and X5 4K Laser projector. By integrating Formovie S5 with a future concept of square cradle stand, S5 Rolling can show a high-quality video anywhere. Users can easily control the projector and enjoy Denon sound effect by pressing the buttons on the stand and charge their phones wirelessly. Formovie X5 is another excellent 4K laser projector, integrated with Denon sound effect, ALPD Laser technology and 4K resolution.

Other products such as Formovie R1 Nano, Formovie X1 will also be on display.

For more information, please visit www.formovie.com and get regular updates.

About Formovie Technology

Formovie Technology is a Mi ecosystem company jointly established by Appotronics Corporation and Xiaomi Technology, and is also the global leading brand of Laser TVs and smart projectors. Formovie uses the ALPD® laser display technology, which is usually used in the cinema laser projection, and is committed to creating large-screen laser projection products with unique brand characteristics that integrate entertainment and smart life for consumers.

