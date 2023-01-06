Avantor® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Friday, February 3, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 3, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the call, visit the "Events & Presentations" page of Avantor's website, www.avantorsciences.com, under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

