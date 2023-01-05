Ventura Orthopedics and OBERD partner for Patient Reported Outcomes data collection

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventura Orthopedics will partner with OBERD for digital Patient-Reported Outcomes collection.

As one of the leading orthopedic specialty institutions on the west coast, Ventura Orthopedics has a strong commitment to improving the patient experience and utilizing data to improve outcomes. These commitments align well with OBERD's technological capabilities and data expertise.

OBERD's sophisticated technology will help Ventura Orthopedics engage patients electronically to capture as much meaningful data as possible. This data can be used to research better approaches to care, support shared decision-making, and ultimately improve health outcomes.

"We are delighted to partner with OBERD. Their ability to mold the platform into our current workflow is a big deal. We don't have to ask our staff to do the dreaded 'one more thing'," said Sarah Conlon, Director of Operations.

Integrating OBERD into Ventura Orthopedics' clinical flow will result in minimal workflow disruption – a benefit that appealed greatly to Ventura Orthopedics during its evaluation process. The OBERD system will automatically assign the relevant PRO questionnaire(s) to each unique patient at the appropriate timepoint.

"We are extremely fortunate to work with Ventura Orthopedics," said Ali Hussam, CEO of OBERD. "Their commitment to excellence and a good patient experience is evident. In addition to Patient-Reported Outcomes collection, we hope to roll out some of OBERD's new, more innovative offerings in the future."

About Ventura Orthopedic Medical Group

As one of the oldest group practices in California, the physicians, physician assistants, therapists and staff at Ventura Orthopedics have faithfully served the people of Ventura County since first opening its doors in the 1930's. For more information, please visit www.venturaortho.com.

About OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 12 years, with over five million active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD also includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @oberdnews.

