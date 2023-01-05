Spin Master Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted the Company's notice to launch a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid").

Under the Bid, the Company may, and intends to, repurchase on the open market at its discretion and subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, during the period commencing on January 9, 2023 and ending on the earlier of January 8, 2024 and the completion of purchases under the Bid, up to 2,845,904 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 10% of the "public float" (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX), subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids. Under the TSX rules, the average daily trading volume of the subordinate voting shares on the TSX during the six months ended December 31, 2022 was approximately 83,256 and, accordingly, daily purchases on the TSX pursuant to the Bid will be limited to 20,814 subordinate voting shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception. The actual number of subordinate voting shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX. In addition, the Company's founders have expressed an interest in, subject to receipt of any necessary exemptive relief from applicable regulators on terms acceptable to the founders, selling a portion of their shareholdings to the Company, for cancellation, in conjunction with the NCIB in order to maintain their pro rata ownership of the Company.

Purchases are expected to be made through the facilities of TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, or by such other means as may be permitted by the Ontario Securities Commission or other applicable Canadian Securities Administrators, at prevailing market prices. The Bid will be funded using existing cash resources and draws on its credit facility, and any subordinate voting shares repurchased by the Company under the Bid will be cancelled.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 34,239,707 issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares and a "public float" (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX) of 28,459,048 subordinate voting shares.

The Company believes that the purchases are in the best interest of the Company and constitute a desirable use of its funds. The program will be executed consistent with Spin Master's capital allocation strategy of prioritizing investment to grow the business over the long term.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three create centres; Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, shortform series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release. The words "plans", "expects", "projected", "estimated", "forecasts", "anticipates", "indicative", "intend", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "prospects", "seek", "strategy", "targets" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify statements containing forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information in this Press Release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company's intention to commence the Bid, the timing, quantity and funding of any purchases of subordinate voting shares under the Bid, the expected facilities through which any such purchases may be made, and the participation of the Company's founders in the Bid.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being incorrect. In addition to any factors and assumptions set forth above in this Press Release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the Company's dividend payments being subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and dependent on a variety of factors and conditions existing from time to time; seasonality; ability of factories to manufacture products, including labour size and allocation, tooling, raw material and component availability, ability to shift between product mix, and customer acceptance of delayed delivery dates; the steps taken will create long term shareholder value; the expanded use of advanced technology, robotics and innovation the Company applies to its products will have a level of success consistent with its past experiences; the Company will continue to successfully secure broader licenses from third parties for major entertainment properties consistent with past practices; the expansion of sales and marketing offices in new markets will increase the sales of products in that territory; the Company will be able to successfully identify and integrate strategic acquisition and minority investment opportunities; the Company will be able to maintain its distribution capabilities; the Company will be able to leverage its global platform to grow sales from acquired brands; the Company will be able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities earlier than its competitors; the Company will be able to continue to build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships; the Company will maintain its status as a preferred collaborator; the culture and business structure of the Company will support its growth; the current business strategies of the Company will continue to be desirable on an international platform; the Company will be able to expand its portfolio of owned branded intellectual property and successfully license it to third parties; use of advanced technology and robotics in the Company's products will expand; access of entertainment content on mobile platforms will expand; fragmentation of the market will continue to create acquisition opportunities; the Company will be able to maintain its relationships with its employees, suppliers, retailers and license partners; the Company will continue to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements; and the Company's key personnel will continue to be involved in the Company products and entertainment properties will be launched as scheduled and that the risk factors noted in this Press Release, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this Press Release. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the magnitude and length of economic disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the factors discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including the Annual or subsequent, most recent interim MD&A and the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company and investors are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

