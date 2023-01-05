Nutrisystem® For Men Puts an Emphasis on Protein with All-New FUEL™ Protein Shake and Hearty Inspirations Lunches

Program Designed Specifically for Men to Help Sustain Energy Levels, Fight Hunger and Support Lean Muscle Mass While Promoting Weight Loss

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many men, losing weight while maintaining muscle is the ultimate goal. With this in mind, Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, has announced that its Nutrisystem® for Men program now puts a greater emphasis on protein. The program, designed specifically for men, includes protein-packed Hearty Inspirations lunches and an all-new Nutrisystem for Men FUEL™ Protein Shake to help sustain energy levels, fight hunger and support lean muscle mass while promoting weight loss.

In a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 30 and above, 60% of men said that they gained weight since the pandemic began, with more than half gaining nine pounds or more. However, 67% believe 2023 will be an improvement on the past two years in regard to their health.

"When it comes to their health and losing weight, men want a program that is simple, yet effective," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "For them, getting leaner, but also stronger is more important than the number on the scale. Research also tells us that men don't believe there are many weight loss options tailored to their needs. Nutrisystem for Men was built with guys in mind by offering an easy-to-follow solution that's high in protein to help them lose weight and get healthier."

A key component of the Nutrisystem for Men program are Nutrisystem's Hearty Inspirations Meals, which pack up to 30g of protein and are full of flavor helping to control hunger and keep you full for up to five hours.* Previously available only as a dinner option, these meals are now available to men for lunch to help keep them full and satisfied throughout the day.

New to the program this year is the Nutrisystem for Men FUEL™ protein shake, which provides 20g of high-quality protein, with a clinically validated ingredient, Velositol® to double (2x) the power of protein after a single serving**. This means that the shake delivers more protein benefits with fewer calories. The shake also supports lean muscle mass, contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners and offers 6g prebiotic fiber to support gut health.

As with all Nutrisystem plans, Nutrisystem for Men is a comprehensive system aimed to help men reach their weight loss goals and delivered right to the customer's door. As part of the program, customers can speak one-on-one with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone or email 7 days a week. In addition, all customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods; smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water; and daily articles, tips and recipes.

*In study, average was 3.4 hours for fullness.

** Along with diet and exercise, clinical research shows Velositol® + whey protein doubles the impact of protein on muscle protein synthesis versus whey protein alone.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com .

