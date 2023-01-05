MIH Consortium Unveils Innovation Hub Plan to Strengthen EV Ecosystem in North America

Plans to build an innovation hub near Foxconn Ohio facility with global supply chain partners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIH Consortium, an initiative by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), announced at CES 2023 that it will be establishing an Innovation Hub near the Foxconn facility in Ohio. The Innovation Hub will bring together global supply chain partners to share expertise and collaborate on electric vehicle (EV) and Mobility projects, as well as new technologies and solutions for automakers. This effort aims to accelerate EV innovation and revitalize American manufacturing. By leveraging Foxconn's resources and infrastructure in the United States, MIH is creating an EV ecosystem that spans the entire development process.

Jack Cheng, MIH Consortium CEO, and Edward T. Hightower, Lordstown Motors CEO and President at CES 2023. (PRNewswire)

At CES 2023, MIH brings together automakers such as Lordstown Motors, INDI EV, and Monarch Tractor to showcase a range of EV applications, including commercial fleets, consumer vehicle with entertainment and gaming, and agricultural innovation, demonstrating the versatility of its ecosystem and its potential to serve a wide range of markets and industries.

"MIH is not only a pioneer in the open EV platform, but also an expert in the automotive supply chain," said Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium. "There are many emerging EV brands in the US market that need the support of diverse supply chain partners. MIH can bring together top partners from around the world, allowing OEMs to communicate directly and break the hierarchical model of the traditional automotive industry. This will help accelerate the development and mass production of new EVs."

The Midwest plays a significant role in the global automotive industry. As the world shifts towards EVs and new mobility services, the region's abundance of talented workers and automotive supply chain will bring new opportunities for the U.S. auto industry and economic development. Foxconn has two factories in the US. The one in Wisconsin, at this stage, mainly focuses on ICT products and can be used as a development hub for the EV industry in the future. The one in Ohio primarily focuses on manufacturing the Lordstown Motors commercial pickups and other vehicles. "These two factories are located along an automotive corridor that spans several states in the Midwest, which will help drive the development of the entire supply chain," said Jack Cheng. "By leveraging the resources of Foxconn, the MIH will be able to greatly deepen and broaden its partnerships in the North American ecosystem."

MIH also sees significant potential in the B2B/B2B2C market in working with fleet operators and mobility service companies to explore new user experiences in areas such as delivery, logistics, and more. The first step in this effort, announced at MIH Demo Day in November 2022, will be to create a three-seater vehicle called Project X, followed by the launch of six-seater and nine-seater models for the North American market.

At CES 2023, the MIH Consortium partners with several key companies to showcase its latest solutions. These partners include TomTom, a leading mapping and navigation company; VicOne, a company specializing in vehicle cybersecurity; Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a provider of smart manufacturing and industrial internet solutions; GIS, which focuses on touch technology; and TIER IV, a leader in autonomous driving. Together, these companies are actively pursuing the significant business opportunities in the North American EV market.

About Foxconn and MIH Consortium

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a global leader in smart manufacturing, introduced MIH, its software and hardware open platform for EVs, in 2020 and initiated the formation of the MIH Consortium in 2021. Foxconn aims to position MIH as the "Android system of the EV industry." Foxconn is inviting automakers, manufacturers, and supply chain partners to join the MIH to collaborate. MIH's mission is to lower barriers to entry into the EV industry, accelerate innovation, and shorten development cycles by realizing key technologies and developing reference designs and standards. Currently, the MIH has more than 2,500 members.

For More: https://www.mih-ev.org/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIH Consortium