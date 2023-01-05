MIAMI TELEVISION STATIONS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV BROADCASTS

Four Local Stations Bring Enhanced Video and Audio, Interactive Applications and Upgradable Technology To Their Free, Over-the-Air Services

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami television viewers can now experience the future of broadcast television as four stations join together to launch NEXTGEN TV. Otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is a revolutionary, free digital broadcast technology that utilizes the internet and digital applications, presenting viewers with more news and entertainment choices while providing broadcasters with a more compelling and interactive way to deliver their content.

The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV) (PRNewswire)

Miami viewers can now access four channels over-the-air (OTA) for free with NEXTGEN TV: NBCU's WTVJ (NBC, channel 6); NBCUniversal's WSCV (Telemundo, channel 51); WFOR (CBS, channel 4); and WLTV (Univision, channel 23). WPBT (PBS South Florida, channel 2) will participate as a test service.

"Television viewers and lovers are on the upside and stand to gain a lot with NEXTGEN TV, especially as more stations, TV models—such as Hisense's newly released lineup—and the accessory market expands," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is leading the NEXTGEN TV transition. "Broadcast is one of the leading platforms for local news and NEXTGEN TV nurtures and enhances this, delivering value to the consumer."

Miami—a top 20 U.S. media market—will now get the most out of live news, events and sports programming. Home to a bold sports market spanning college and professional teams, Miami sports fans will have a lot to be excited about, as the interaction between them and their screens will be revolutionized with immersive features such as brilliant color and personalized bonus content.

NEXTGEN TV also enables Miami broadcasters to strengthen its emergency alert systems, helping to make area communities safer during natural disasters or severe weather events. The new standard enables improved location-targeting with notifications sent to precise areas and viewers able to choose the language in which they want to receive the emergency information. Multimedia files can also be added, upgrading the alerts with detailed maps or images. In times of crisis, NEXTGEN TV's sophisticated emergency alerting will enable viewers in that market to get all the information they need without affecting those not in the path of the emergency.

NEXTGEN TV, a free, OTA service, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals in 25 years. Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 75% of U.S. television households in 2023.

A feature built into select new TV models manufactured by Hisense, Sony, LG Electronics and Samsung, NEXTGEN TV is widely available to consumers at retail across 120 models, starting at $599. While features may vary by device and broadcaster as commercial service expands in local markets, NEXTGEN TV is designed to be future proof, enabling a viewer's television set to advance in lockstep with technological improvements.

NEXTGEN TV delivers:

Stunning 4K , High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Consistent volume across channels

Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +

Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

Advanced emergency alerts and information

Expanded and hyperlocal news

Dual language capabilities

Associated with NEXTGEN TV is the RUN3TV web platform that brings interactive experiences and streaming content to over-the-air viewers. Built by broadcasters for broadcasters, RUN3TV's web-based platform architecture enables stations to develop, innovate, and differentiate at the application services layer, allowing a consistent viewer experience across all NEXTGEN TV devices. Broadcasters can leverage advanced advertising in live and streaming content, audience insights, and premium content distribution thanks to the new platform.

Viewers watching these channels can look forward to enhanced television viewing provided by NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms, as NEXTGEN TV doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content but is provided as a free OTA service to elevate viewers' experiences.

The four Miami stations will build on the growth of the new standard and local interest with a holiday brand marketing campaign to deepen consumer awareness and engagement. Through February 2023, the campaign will engage with consumers over social media and educate on how to look for the Consumer Technology Association-accredited NEXTGEN TV logo, features and where to buy.

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Miami viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pearl TV