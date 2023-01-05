edatanetworks Inc. Connects Online & Offline Digital Commerce for Community with Approvals from USPTO

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the addition of patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with the approval of patents 16/444,315, and 17/225,457 and 17/364,667 to its patent portfolio.

USPTO approval of patent 16/444,315 in the edatanetworks intellectual property portfolio further connects online & offline transactions and commerce through the analysis of rich tokenized data to drive online engagement after an in-person purchase.

"The additional USPTO allowances furthers edatanetworks' mission to sustain and benefit society in the United States and internationally," said Chief Executive Officer Terry Tietzen. "These USPTO approvals protect edatanetworks' intellectual property portfolio against its competitors while providing a sustainable competitive advantage with the core principles of our IP's DNA in which donations are 100% merchant defined, 100% pass through, and consumer-directed at no cost to the consumer," Tietzen added.

The USPTO allowances of patents 17/225,457 and 17/364,667 continue to grow the IP portfolio through automated cause marketing ensuring local businesses will benefit from a measurable return on marketing investment while providing donations to local community organizations, as well as matching geo-fenced digital broadcast advertising to tokenized merchant transactions benefitting our communities.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780-690-5283

View original content:

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.