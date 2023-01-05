Clean Eatz Meals Now Available at VitaminShoppe.com

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, an emerging healthy food brand, is excited to announce that its ready-to-eat meals are now available online via VitaminShoppe.com

Clean Eatz Kitchen is known for offering delicious, affordable meals made with fresh, whole ingredients. Customers can now purchase a variety of the company's most popular dishes via The Vitamin Shoppe website for delivery nationwide. Options include some of Clean Eatz's most popular meals - Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Chicken Adobo and Sweet and Sour Chicken.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe to bring our healthy meal options to an even wider audience," said Clean Eatz Kitchen CEO Jason Nista. "Our commitment to using whole, healthful ingredients aligns with The Vitamin Shoppe's mission to help customers lead healthier lives."

The Clean Eatz Kitchen meals are available now on VitaminShoppe.com for delivery nationwide. Customers can find more information about the new product line and availability on the Clean Eatz Kitchen website.

Muriel Gonzalez, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Clean Eatz to bring our customers convenient, healthy meal options. Clean Eatz's commitment to using whole, natural ingredients aligns with our mission to support customers on their journeys of lifelong wellness. We are excited to offer a variety of Clean Eatz's most popular dishes online at VitaminShoppe.com, giving our customers nourishing, on-the-go meals delivered right to their homes."

About Clean Eatz Kitchen

Clean Eatz Kitchen ( www.cleaneatzkitchen.com ), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

