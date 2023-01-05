Acer Introduces Nitro and Swift Laptops Powered by the Latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors

Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 Windows 11 gaming laptops deliver powerful performance for casual gamers; Acer Swift Go 14 combines great displays and productivity in a thin-and-light design

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming laptops and the new Swift Go 14 laptop powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors. The latest Acer Nitro laptops, designed to provide casual gamers with a new level of immersive gameplay experience, come with 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA displays or 17.3-inch FHD/QHD displays and are supported by liquid metal thermal grease on the processor. The Swift Go 14 brings the new processor together with color-rich OLED displays and all-day battery life, compressed in a new thin-and-light design.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

The new AMD Ryzen mobile processors deliver power-optimized performance along with a plethora of enhanced user experiences. Leveraging its new 'Zen 4' core architecture which is designed for high performance and efficiency, gamers and mobile workers are treated with accelerated performance for outstanding productivity and power efficiency. In addition, select models feature AMD's Ryzen™+AI technology, for magical video effects like eye gaze correction.

Acer Nitro 16

The 16-inch Nitro 16 (AN16-41) gaming notebook features an upgraded WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 5% more screen area than its previous model. With up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs, it also supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus[1] which lets players seamlessly switch between integrated graphics and discrete graphics.

Users can appreciate a color-rich and immersive viewing experience with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a whopping 84% screen-to-body ratio, while also integrating a large 125.0 mm x 76.7 mm touchpad and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro 17

The Nitro 17 (AN17-41) houses the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs within its slim but solid construction. The 17.3 display comes in either an FHD display with 144 Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165 Hz refresh rate, supported by an 81% screen-to-body ratio for stunning visuals. Its large gaming space is topped off with a massive touchpad (125.0 mm x 81.6 mm) and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard that all types of players will be excited to play on.

The two Acer Nitro devices come with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory[1] and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage so gamers and content creators can do more at once. The laptops utilize dual fans, four fan outlets strategically-placed at their sides and rear, upper air intake, and are further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to improve cooling. These are also integrated with NitroSense software and a NitroSense key, so users can monitor their systems' temperatures and easily manage the devices' performance settings.

Players can fully immerse themselves in-game and while streaming with the laptops' HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X® Ultra for clear-cut audio. The AMD-powered gaming notebooks also provide a full range of connectivity options with an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, USB 2.0, USB 4, a Type C USB3.2 Gen 2 display port supporting Power Delivery, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with one that allows for offline charging. Each model comes with LAN E2600G and is Wi-Fi 6E-enabled, providing greater bandwidth and faster connectivity for wired and cordless connections. Both laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Acer Swift Go 14 –New Thin, Light Model with Stunning OLED Display

The new Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-42) highlights a sensational, lightweight design, featuring defined edges and structural lines to suit the Swift line's stylish appearance. The sleek 14.9 mm aluminum chassis with its 90% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-slim side bezels, measures just 4.15 mm while only weighing less than 1.3 kg. It combines the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and a stunning 16:10 ratio OLED display with a 90 Hz frame rate, providing productivity on-the-go.

The Swift Go 14's sublime and vibrant displays are supported with 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 2880x1800 resolution, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certification, backlit keyboards, and is finished off with a smooth OceanGlass™ touchpad, providing glass-like tactile feeling.

It provides users with great performance and all-day battery power of up to 9.5 hours, making it a great choice for those constantly on the move. To support the powerful hardware, Acer's TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard keep temperatures cool to ensure that users stay productive for longer periods.

Despite its ultra-thin design, the Swift Go 14 can offer a full-fledged selection of ports including USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader. It also supports up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory for all storage needs. The 1440p webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR), paired with Acer PurifiedView™ and PurifiedVoice™ technology with AI noise reduction and the reliable Wi-Fi 6E, keeps the laptop connected for better streaming and video call experience.

Price and Availability

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,149.99; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 1,499, and in China in April, starting at RMB 7,099.

The Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-41) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,199.99; and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 1,599.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-42) will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 999, and in China in April, starting at RMB 4,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

[1]Specifications may vary depending on model

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer