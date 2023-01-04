Raiser's Edge And YourMembership Integrate With HubSpot for World-Class Marketing Automation

In one easy install, organizations can now connect Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT or Your Membership AMS with HubSpot

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yodelpop, a women-owned digital agency serving associations and nonprofits, today announced the launch of RaiserSync and YourMemberSync, two easy-install integrations for HubSpot Marketing Hub. These integrations allow nonprofits and associations to connect Raiser's Edge NXT donor management system or YourMembership association management system to HubSpot's world-class marketing automation software to create engaging and efficient marketing campaigns and communications.

Yodelpop's new nonprofit syncs for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge or YourMembership + HubSpot are easy, affordable, and customized for nonprofits, associations, and membership organizations. (PRNewswire)

"We're constantly striving to innovate sustainable marketing systems for nonprofits, and by powering the popular Raiser's Edge NXT and YourMembership with the world-class marketing automation of HubSpot, we've done just that," said Camille Winer, co-founder and CEO of Yodelpop. "Organizations no longer have to invest tens of thousands of dollars up-front for a custom integration to meet their need for marketing automation, personalization, and ROI reporting."

RaiserSync and YourMemberSync are each priced at $179–$199/mo. via an annual subscription.

Built on the Raiser's Edge and YourMemberSync APIs, these integrations offer features including:

Automate donor/member communications and campaigns

Customize content for donors/members and leads

Attribute donations/membership to marketing for ultimate ROI

Create HubSpot Deals from Raiser's Edge Gifts and associate them with contact records (RaiserSync)

RaiserSync and YourMemberSync integrate with HubSpot capabilities including contacts, workflows, forms, email marketing, landing pages, list segmentation, live chat, basic bots, reporting dashboards, and more.

RaiserSync is available for organizations that have Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT as well as HubSpot Marketing Hub Pro or Enterprise.

YourMemberSync is available for organizations that have YourMembership and the REST API Add-on as well as HubSpot Marketing Hub Pro or Enterprise.

For more information, please visit raisersync.com and yourmembersync.com .

About Yodelpop

Yodelpop is a woman-owned agency providing marketing technology, strategy and services to associations, foundations, and other nonprofits to increase their reach and revenue. Yodelpop's marketing and communications solutions provide crucial support for global, national, and regional mission-driven organizations by supporting revenue-generating activities including membership, charitable giving, and fee-for-service training and events. Founded in 2008 and based in Chicago and Milwaukee, Yodelpop achieves results by combining world-class technology with thoughtfully established and fully executed strategy for nonprofit growth. yodelpop.com

Contact: Jacqueline Lalley, Yodelpop, info@yodelpop.com , 847.345.4823

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yodelpop, Inc.