Nektar Therapeutics' President and CEO, Howard Robin, To Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Robin, is scheduled to present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 11, 2023.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

David Rosen of Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

