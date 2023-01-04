Marriott Bonvoy Moments Offers Exclusive Opportunities for Manchester United Fanatics to Create Remarkable Memories With the Team

Once-in-a-lifetime packages will grant members behind-the-scenes access to Manchester United for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season, made possible only through Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, has announced it is offering Marriott Bonvoy members multiple opportunities to experience unforgettable moments with Manchester United. Launching today, together with Marriott Hotels, members can bid on opportunities for exclusive access including an overnight stay in Old Trafford Stadium, access to visit the pitch, and a chance to travel to Barcelona with the team, all through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments Offers Exclusive Opportunities with Manchester United (PRNewswire)

"Our members travel to create unforgettable memories and it's why we are thrilled to again offer incredible Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences with Manchester United for our members who are diehard fans," said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing. "With Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we give members extraordinary access to pursue their passions in life and enjoy their experiences with family and friends included."

In its fourth year teaming up with Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy members can bid points on these once-in-a-lifetime Moments, including:

Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams (1x package available starting January 4 ): The ultimate unique experience for any Manchester United fan. A lucky member will have the opportunity to stay overnight at Old Trafford Stadium and experience a private tour of the stadium, dine with a Manchester United Legend, and access premier seats in the Marriott Hotels M Club suite to watch the game.

Manchester United Ultimate European Away Trip (1x package available starting January 4, 2023 ): Members will travel with Manchester United to watch the First Team play in Barcelona . Members will travel as part of the official Club traveling party and experience matchday hospitality along with a hotel stay.

Manchester Matchday Experience (1x package available starting January 4, 2023 ): With the Manchester Matchday experience, members will watch Manchester United play Leicester City from the bespoke Marriott Bonvoy Seat of Dreams with a Manchester United Legend for the duration of the match. Members will enjoy VIP matchday hospitality complete with complimentary food and beverages and a Q&A with a Manchester United Legend. They'll also have access to a complimentary dinner at Rosso restaurant and a one-night hotel stay at Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel.

Marriott Hotels M Club Suite and Ambassadors' Lounge Hosting (multiple packages available starting January 4, 2023 ) : Members will have access to the Marriott Hotels M Club suite – the brand's hospitality suite – and Ambassadors' Lounge at Old Trafford Stadium filled with complimentary food and beverages. Members will also meet with Manchester United Legends while overlooking the pitch from prime viewing seats.

Pitchside Experience (7x packages available starting January 24, 2023 ): Alongside the First Team warm-up, members will visit the pitch, and receive a professional photo capturing their excitement as well as exclusive access to the hospitality at Marriott Hotels M Club suite.

Mascot Experience (1x package available starting February 27, 2023 ) : Members can bid on a memory-making opportunity for their child to be a team mascot walking hand-in-hand with one of the First Team players onto the Old Trafford pitch. Members, their guests, and family will also receive hospitality tickets in the Marriott Hotels M Club suite and a one-night stay at Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel.

Play on the Pitch (multiple packages available starting mid-April): Members have the chance to play in a football match at Old Trafford Stadium coached by Manchester United Legends.

To bid on these experiences and many more, please visit Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Marriott Hotels

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels® continues to elevate the art of hosting – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style and design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.MarriottHotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

