Hicks Thomas Promotes Two Attorneys to Partner

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas, LLP is pleased to announce it has named Kasi Chadwick and Colin Watterson as new partners at the Houston-based trial boutique.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership even further with the election of Kasi and Colin," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "Since joining the team, they've made substantial contributions to the firm and our clients."

Ms. Chadwick is as capable in the courtroom as she is in the boardroom. She is an experienced trial lawyer and has also served as in-house counsel for the Landry's organization. She is active in the bar and currently serves as Chair of the Litigation Section of the Houston Bar Association. Kasi has also been recognized by Texas Lawyer magazine for its list of attorneys under age 40 who are "Rising Stars" and is included in The Best Lawyers in America's Ones to Watch listing.

Mr. Watterson is an accomplished trial lawyer and has a broad range of commercial experience focusing on energy, real estate, and technology. He was recently named to The Best Lawyers in America list of Ones to Watch. He is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and, prior to entering private practice, clerked for Judge John Rogers of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Before joining Hicks Thomas, Colin worked as an associate at Susman Godfrey LLP in Houston.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

