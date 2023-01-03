Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Potential Claims Against KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is investigating potential violations of the law on behalf of investors of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) ("KnowBe4").

On October 11, 2022, KnowBe4 entered into a Merger Agreement with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC ("Vista") to be acquired by Vista in a deal worth approximately $4.6 billion. Upon completion, KnowBe4 minority stockholders will receive $24.90 per share in cash and KnowBe4's shares will no longer trade on the NASDAQ. Kessler Topaz is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of the law by certain directors and officers of KnowBe4 in connection with this transaction.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

