InventHelp Inventor Develops New Weapon Detection System (MJU-127)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an immediate way for police to know if someone is carrying a weapon," said an inventor, from London, United Kingdom, "so I invented the KNIFE AND GUN DETECTOR- X RAY TYPE PORTABLE. My portable design would be useful to all police officers, security personnel, crowd control enforcement members and military associates."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way for police and law enforcement to detect any knives or firearms being carried by a suspect. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using large and cumbersome X-ray equipment. As a result, it enhances safety and security. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for law enforcement agencies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MJU-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp