Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires The Bon Agency

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired The Bon Agency located in Clearfield, UT. President Kyle Corbridge and vice president Matthew Tanner joined Heffernan Network, along with 12 of their team members, effective November 1, 2022.

Founded in 1895, The Bon Agency has been family-owned and operated for 4 generations. Kyle Corbridge joined the business in 2004 and assumed the role of president in 2018, with Matthew Tanner joining in 2017. The Bon Agency focuses on commercial lines and personal lines clients in multiple states in the Mountain West through its two offices located in Clearfield, UT and Casper, WY. The company will operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency of Heffernan Network, leveraging its market access, resources and support to grow.

"There is an extremely strong emotional tie to a business when it has been in the family for multiple generations. So choosing the right long term partnership is more than important, its critical. Becoming part of Heffernan Network will provide us with the necessary tools and support to move our family business into the next phase, and do the right way," said Kyle Corbridge, The Bon Agency.

"The Bon Agency is an extremely exciting acquisition for Heffernan. As generational family-owned agency with such a strong reputation in their communities, we are excited for them to lead our expansion in Utah, Wyoming and surrounding states," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. "Kyle brings a refreshing leadership style and has the energy and drive to take his agency to the next level, and we are committed to working closely with him and his team to accomplish it."

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

