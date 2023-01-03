Comparably Recognizes Chronosphere for Outstanding Culture and Leadership

CEO Martin Mao and people-first culture earn company four awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere , the only cloud native observability platform that tames rampant data growth and complexity for engineers, today announced that it has been recognized for its outstanding culture and leadership with four Best Places to Work awards from workplace platform Comparably. Chronosphere secured wins across all of its fourth quarter award categories including Best Best CEO, Company Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity. Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period.

"Since our founding, we've worked hard to build a people-first culture at Chronosphere that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, while creating room for personal and professional growth. We're beyond proud to be recognized by Comparably for honoring the one-of-a-kind workplace that our leadership has cultivated," said Gabriela Serret-Campos, VP of People Operations at Chronosphere. "This recognition also underscores what we at Chronosphere already know: a great culture starts with a great CEO. With Martin Mao at the helm, our team works everyday to prove that great culture and sustained growth can go hand in hand."

Earlier this year, Chronosphere also earned a spot on Comparably's " Best Perks & Benefits " list and was recognized on recruitment platform Otta's " Rocket List 2022 " as one of the fastest-growing companies to accelerate your career.

Chronosphere has built a unique, remote-first culture that puts its employees first and allows everyone to bring their whole self to work. The company offers industry-leading benefits including expanded medical benefits like gender affirmation, family planning spending accounts, life coaching, and fitness and well-being spending accounts. To encourage live connections and collaborations, the company also organizes monthly hub events, in person team meetings, company-wide gatherings and celebrations.

Throughout 2022, Chronosphere invested heavily in personnel, growing its employee count to more than 250 people distributed globally with hubs in Seattle, New York and Europe. Chronosphere's people-first culture has attracted top talent that has fueled continued business growth. As recently reported, the company tripled its Annual Recurring Revenue, solidifying its place as one of the industry's fastest growing companies.

Chronosphere plans for continued growth in 2023 and is actively recruiting for a number of roles across the globe. To learn more about open opportunities, please visit chronosphere.io/careers.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity while accelerating innovation. Faster alerts and issue resolution ensures responsive and reliable cloud native workloads underlying the most valuable services at leading organizations like DoorDash, Robinhood, and Abnormal Security. Teams at organizations of all sizes trust Chronosphere to help them drive competitive advantage and world-class customer experiences while reducing engineering burnout and eliminating lock-in. Chronosphere is a remote-first company, backed by Greylock, Lux Capital, General Atlantic, Addition and Founders Fund. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

