CHIPOTLE INSPIRES FANS TO MAINTAIN NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS WITH NEW AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE ON SNAPCHAT AND LIFESTYLE BOWLS

Chipotle kicks off 2023 with new Lifestyle Bowl menu inspired by GenZ and Millennial wellness trends

Brand to give free guac to 100,000 fans* who move and meditate with the brand's AR Lens on Snapchat launching January 13 , aka Quitter's Day**

Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to create a Snapchat Lens that promotes physical activity and wellness

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is kicking off 2023 with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls that cater to contemporary wellness habits. The brand is also launching a wellness-inspired AR Lens on Snapchat to encourage fans to maintain healthy habits, plus it will reward 100,000 fans who participate with free guac.*

Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to create a Snapchat Lens that promotes physical activity and wellness. The AR Lens will debut on January 13, and Chipotle will give free guac to 100,000 fans who move and meditate with the experience. (PRNewswire)

Live Your Best Lifestyle

The recent definition of health has shifted away from diet culture, with Millennial and Gen Z consumers following individualized, holistic interpretations of wellness. According to a recent trend report, 76% of 13 to 39-year-olds agree wellness can be anything that makes you feel good, and 90% of young people believe wellness looks different for everyone.***

Chipotle is meeting guests where they are in their daily routines with a new lineup of Lifestyle Bowls designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious.

"We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Gen Z and Millennials' modern interpretation of wellbeing," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle. "We're making new year's resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients that you feel good eating."

The 2023 Lifestyle Bowl Lineup:

Balanced Macros Bowl: Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce (61g carbs, 45g protein, 33g fat)

Veggie Full Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Wholesome Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac

Grain Freedom Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese

High Protein Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle Fans Aren't Quitters



Chipotle is helping fans sustain healthy habits in 2023 with a wellness-oriented augmented reality experience. In partnership with Snapchat, the Company created an engaging, rewarding augmented reality lens that encourages fans to move their body and calm their mind with Chipotle-inspired exercises and meditation prompts.

The AR Lens will launch on Friday, January 13, also known as Quitter's Day, the day people are most likely to forfeit new year's resolutions. One hundred thousand fans in the U.S. who complete the Snapchat challenges will earn a promo code for a free small side or topping of guac.* The activation marks the first time a restaurant brand will promote physical activity and wellness through an AR Lens on Snapchat.

Chipotle's guac is made with just six real, fresh ingredients - Hass avocados, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, citrus juice, and kosher salt - and is a delicious, nourishing source of healthy fat.

*FULL LEGAL LANGUAGE: 10,000 codes awarded per day from January 13 through January 23, 2023. Offer valid for free small side or entrée topping of guacamole with a regular-priced entrée purchase; redemption requires use at time of order of code provided upon completion of online promotion. Codes can be used one time only by each unique user; limit one free item and redemption is subject to availability. Entrée purchase required via Chipotle websites or mobile apps only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid through close of business on the second day following code issuance, at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. only during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

**SOURCE: National Today

***SOURCE: YPulse What Is Wellness

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,100 restaurants as of September 30, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

Chipotle is kicking off 2023 with seven new, delicious Lifestyle Bowls inspired by GenZ and Millennial wellness trends. (PRNewswire)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.