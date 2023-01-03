Acer Boosts its Gaming Portfolio with New Predator Laptops and Monitors

Editor's Summary

The all-new Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 Windows 11 gaming laptops feature 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors, NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 40 Series GPUs and a plethora of must-have gaming features.

The Predator X45 boasts a giant curved 45-inch UWQHD (3440x1440) OLED display, ideal for professional and console gamers, and was bestowed a 2023 CES Innovation Award.

The Predator X27U gaming monitor with its 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) OLED panel, blazing fast 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.01 ms pixel response time delivers incredibly smooth gameplay on PCs.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced two powerful Predator Helios gaming laptops and a pair of Predator gaming monitors. The laptops feature an all-new design with 16-inch and 18-inch display sizes, the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs, making them Acer's most powerful gaming laptops to date. The Predator X45 showcases a massive 800R curved monitor and has earned a CES Innovation Award in the "Computer Peripherals & Accessories" category. Along with the Predator X27U, both monitors include OLED technology with fast 240 Hz refresh rates.

Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18 Laptops

The all-new Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) and Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) bring the latest and greatest tech to Acer's most powerful gaming laptop series. Sporting a completely new design and upgraded thermals, they both offer models that include 13th Gen Intel Core™ i9[1] or i7 HX processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU (MGP up to 165W) and a plethora of must-have top-of-the-line gaming features.

"We're excited to collaborate with Acer to bring high-performing PC platforms to enthusiasts around the globe based on 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family," said Steve Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan at Intel. "The blazing fast performance users could experience is remarkable when compared to industry alternatives, as our labs have shown up to 40% higher in Crossmark tests of general PC use and two times in Blender which many content creators use for work for content creators."

The new 13th Gen Intel Core processors extend beyond performance to let your PC do even more at once. Its faster performance core and hybrid design deliver ultra-efficient multitasking and immersive entertainment while playing your favorite games, without interruptions. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs leverage the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. Users can experience lifelike virtual worlds and boosted performance with ray tracing, high-quality frames with DLSS 3, and Reflex's optimized system latency to gain a competitive edge. Lastly, up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0 make them awe-inspiring mobile powerhouses, ideal for playing the most demanding AAA games.

The Predator Helios 16 offers a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165 Hz or 240 Hz or a Mini LED[2] panel at 250 Hz, powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports over 1000 nits peak brightness with 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut for rich, vivid colors. The Predator Helios 18 sports a breathtaking 18-inch (16:10) display with the following options: WUXGA (1920x1200) at 165 Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165 Hz or 240 Hz, or AUO's superfast 250 Hz Mini LED display that showcases three times more ambient contrast ratio than conventional displays and supports 1000 local dimming zones to provide total freedom of use even in poor lighting conditions. The higher resolutions and fast refresh rates make images glide across the screens with minimal ghosting or tearing. The immersive 18-inch panel delivers portable gaming on a bigger scale and is ideal for multiple monitor setups, taking the action to a new level with stunning clarity and detail.

Keeping the powerful new components cool, the new Predator laptops feature enhanced thermal solutions with dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes in the shape of rectangles for improved heat transfer. In addition, the chilling effects of liquid metal thermal grease cap off its advanced thermal performance.

Housing all this powerful tech is a new design for the Helios series, featuring a simplified matte black chassis with clean edges and thinner bezels. Several ports are located on the back of the laptop with a customizable RGB light bar that runs along the top of the back vents.

The new design is complimented by a mini-LED backlit keyboard with 1.8 mm key travel and anti-ghosting N-key rollover. The per-key RGB backlit keyboard has been redesigned to showcase bright uniform color (with less halo) and smooth dynamic lighting effects, requiring less power and helping expel heat efficiently with a specially designed backlight module. The new dedicated Mode key provides instant mode switching for improved gaming performance, while the PredatorSense key makes it easy to quickly open the app. Users can also utilize PredatorSense to enable Predator Pulsar lighting for added customization on their keyboard's per-key RGB backlighting. In addition, Acer's gaming control center, PredatorSense, has been updated to version 4.0 and offers a more robust design that makes it easier to control system settings and monitoring, while the new Scenario Manager feature enables the creation of personal profiles for different gaming setups.

Players stay fully connected as the Predator laptops come with the Intel® Killer™ E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency band support for fast, seamless gameplay. The gaming laptops cover a full range of peripherals with USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, including an HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 that support power delivery, and a Micro SD™ card reader. The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Predator X45 & X27U Gaming Monitors

Acer's newest Predator-branded gaming monitors, the Predator X45 and the Predator X27U, feature OLED displays and blazingly fast performance that will please even the most hardcore gamers. The 45-inch UWQHD (3440x1440) Predator X45 is an 800R curved monitor with an ultra-wide, narrow frame that expands the field of vision, deepening gaming immersion. It also supports 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for stunningly realistic images. Outfitted with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, it supports both PCs and consoles and is also TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe®-certified. The Predator X45's OLED panel with HDR10 and a peak brightness of 1000 nits produce excellent contrast for more detailed images, while its UGR<22 rating allows for glare-free gaming in bright conditions. An adjustable metal stand with a sleek, yet sturdy metal base keeps the large monitor stable throughout gameplay.

The Predator X27U's flat 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel with 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage is ideal for professional gamers looking for a reliable and powerful machine for daily use. The TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe-certified monitor also leverages a peak brightness of 1000 nits and HDR10 capabilities to deliver astounding and life-like visuals.

Both the Predator X45 and Predator X27U have very fast 240 Hz refresh rates and 0.01 ms pixel response time combined with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology to deliver incredibly smooth gameplay. They also have a KVM switch which allows for effortless switching between desktops and laptops without having to change the keyboard and mouse. In addition, a USB hub with USB Type-C is a convenient home for gadgets and other peripherals.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,649.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 2,399, and in China in February, starting at RMB 17,999.

The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 1,699; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 2,499, and in China in February, starting at RMB 20,999.

The Predator X45 will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,699; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,799, and in China in Q1, starting at RMB 12,999.

The Predator X27U will be available in North America in Q2, starting at USD 1,099; in EMEA in Q2, starting at EUR 1,099, and in China in Q1, starting at RMB 7,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability for these new products may vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model.

[2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

