InventHelp Inventors Develop New Snow Removal Device for Snow Trucks (LAX-1470)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an innovative way to enhance snow-clearing efforts for municipal snow trucks in the winter," said one of two inventors, from Little Rock, Calif., "so we invented BAMM'S SNOW MELTER. Our design could provide an alternative to using salt that leaves behind debris and chemicals that may damage the ecosystem, vehicles, and roads."

The invention provides an improved way for public works departments to clear snow and ice. In doing so, it eliminates the need to push huge amounts of snow aside. It also offers an alternative to dropping rock salt or sand on the roads. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for governmental entities that use snow-clearing equipment, snow removal services and businesses with snow-removal equipment.

