PROVIDENT BANCORP SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Provident Bancorp To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PVBC).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Provident Bancorp stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

On November 15, 2022, Provident announced that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for third quarter 2022, but disclosed that it currently estimates a net loss of approximately $27.5 million. The Company explained that is still evaluating the actual level of losses "due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry."

On this news, Provident's stock price fell $2.20, or 21.8%, to close at $7.90 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 17, 2022, The Bear Cave issued a report alleging that Provident has potentially ballooning bad debt expenses relating to some of its cryptocurrency related loans and transactions.

On this news, Provident's stock price fell $0.49, or 6%, to close at $7.45 per share on November 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

