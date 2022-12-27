The New Chengdu-Kunming Railway is open for operation on all lines

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 8:05 on December 26, the C57 "Hulk" revival train started slowly from Chengdu South Railway Station and headed for Xichang, marking the opening of the last section of the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway (Chengdu-Kunming Railway expansion and renovation project) - the Emei to Coronation section. At this point, the new 915-kilometer-long Chengdu-Kunming Railway has been put into operation.

The New Chengdu-Kunming Railway is constructed under the auspices of China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd. with 30 new stations and 18 altered stations. Railroad departments along the line are fully cooperating with the opening operation and running passenger trains and cargo trains. Later, according to the operation and market demand, the train operation plan will be continuously optimized. Meanwhile, the optimized and upgraded CR200J power-concentrated locomotive set will be put into operation in the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway.

"Welcome to the train, Cimogeni (good luck)!" Next to the brand-new train, wearing a Yi pleated skirt, 29-year-old Yi conductor Ayi Buka led the train crew to say blessings to the passengers. She comes from Ganluo County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, once an extremely impoverished area. "My home is right next to Ganluo Railway Station. It used to take five hours to get home from Chengdu, but now it only takes two hours and there are more trains," Ayi Buka said with a smile. Including the large and small Liang Shan, the Sichuan-Yunnan junction of the Hengduan Mountains, high mountains and deep valleys, geological structure is extremely complex, known as the "geological museum", once asserted by foreign experts as "railroad forbidden area".

Since the completion of the Chengdu-Kunming Railway, it provides a strong transport guarantee for economic and social development. At the same time, with the increasing transport demand, Chengdu-Kunming Railway capacity is becoming saturated. For this reason, the railroad department decided to build a new Chengdu-Kunming Railway in the area along the existing Chengdu-Kunming Railway.

Wang Wei, the general director in charge of the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway of the Second Institute of China Railway, the designer, introduced that according to the engineering difficulty and transport capacity demand, the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway adopts segmented construction and segmented operation mode to promote. "Compared with the single-line operation of the old Chengdu-Kunming Railway, the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway is a two-line operation, the design speed is increased from 80 kilometers per hour to 160 kilometers per hour, and the transport capacity is significantly increased, which will greatly drive the development of resources and economic development in the areas along the line."

"The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway is connected to the Chengdu railroad hub with the China-European train Chengyu in the north, and to the Sino-Lao railroad through the Kunming railroad hub in the south." Tang Jiqiang, professor of Southwest University of Finance and Economics, said that the full line of the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway will strongly promote the great connection between China's southwest region, including the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and the international corridor, and help open up the country at a high level.

As a transportation artery connecting Chengdu, Xichang and Kunming, the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway is a key project for the development of the western part of the country and an important channel connecting South Asia and Southeast Asia in the construction of "The Belt and Road", which has an important role in promoting the economic quality development of the areas along the route.

