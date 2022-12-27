MAXXI and Alcantara present Space Popular's "Search History"

Exhibition at National Museum of 21st Century Art in Rome open to public through January 15 .

ROME, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara's partnership with the MAXXI National Museum of 21st Century Art in Rome (MAXXI Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo) continues with the fifth edition of Studio Visit, a program that invites contemporary designers to reinterpret artwork in the museum's architectural collections.

Alcantara partnered with MAXXI for its “Search History” exhibit in Rome. (PRNewswire)

The exhibit by Lara Lesmes and Fredrik Hellberg, directors of the architecture and art studio Space Popular, pays tribute to Aldo Rossi, one of the most influential Italian architects of the 20th century.

Entitled "Search History", the exhibition introduces an experience of moving through virtual environments in the Metaverse or on the Internet. Illustrated by an abstract landscape, the display reflects Rossi's notion of "an entity that absorbs, records and plays back the history of the city onto itself."

Alcantara® panels are embedded in an architecture of fluid movement that creates various overlapping landscapes. Unique Alcantara prints and cuts of Alcantara material amplify and reinforce perceptions of shifting borders and new dimensions.

Rossi himself first became aware of the chromatic possibilities of Alcantara in the 1980s. He appreciated its versatile character, noting that it formed a bridge "between ancient and future in its perfection and colours."

The Search History exhibition by Space Popular will be open to the public through January 15, 2023 and will become part of MAXXI Architecture's permanent collection.

