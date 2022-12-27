Bingo Millions® Debuts in Canada

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What would you do with $1,000,000? This question is what Gaming Arts hopes to give Canada's bingo enthusiasts the chance to solve. Gaming Arts along with their exclusive Canadian distributor, Bet Rite Inc., proudly announce the launch of the highly anticipated bingo game, Bingo Millions®, with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC) (PRNewswire)

What would you do with $1,000,000 ? Bingo Millions®, gives Canada's bingo enthusiasts the chance to find out.

Gaming Arts, LLC, is a Las Vegas-based gaming manufacturing company focused on providing innovative bingo and keno games, systems, content, and offers "Life Changing Jackpots" with its specialty bingo games. Hosting the world's largest and most exciting library of bingo games, Bingo Millions® game is just one of hundreds of special "SuperGames" offered by Gaming Arts. Gaming Arts tried and true bingo products such as "SuperGames", including Bingo Millions®, has increased operator profitability, helped to attract new players, grown headcounts, increased incremental revenues, strengthened player loyalty, and encouraged repeat visits at all current participating properties, and Bingo Millions® in Canada will be no exception.

"We are very excited and grateful that MBLL is our first Canadian customer to introduce Bingo Millions to the Canadian bingo market. We are confident that bingo players in Manitoba will enjoy the fun and excitement this potential life changing game will bring," said Bet Rite President, Billy MacLellan.

Bingo Millions® successfully launched in Canada at MBLL's Casinos of Winnipeg's, Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino on Thursday, December 1, 2022. This monumental event was brimming with Bingo Millions® branded cookies, colorful balloons and most importantly, was heavily attended by exuberant guests all excited to have their chance at winning the $1,000,000 Bingo Millions® jackpot. The Bingo Millions® debut in Canada was an unprecedented day of excitement for casino team members, Gaming Arts and Bet Rite employees as well as many excited bingo guests that came out to play. The eager bingo players were ready to play Bingo Millions® and be a part of the launch celebration. With multiple sessions offered per day at both Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino, the only question that remains is, what would you do with $1,000,000?

Gaming Arts, CEO, Mike Dreitzer said, "We are delighted to introduce Bingo Millions® in Canada. Our team has worked diligently with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and our Canadian distributor, Bet Rite, to make this happen. We are grateful to everyone for their help in completing this long-anticipated launch. We know it is thrilling for players in Winnipeg to be able to experience this "Life Changing" game. It has already generated a great buzz just a few days after launch, and its only just the beginning."

Play Bingo Millions® today and you could become an instant millionaire!

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in over 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Bet Rite

Bet Rite Inc. "Canada's Gaming Supplier" is a Canadian owned and operated company focused solely on bringing world class gaming products and services to the Canadian casino market. Founded in 2009, Bet Rite is an authorized registered gaming vendor in every province bringing together under one company a complete coast to coast gaming sales, marketing, field service, installation, warehousing, and distribution operation.

Media Contact

Bree Cardona

Marketing Manager

725.223.4592

Bet Rite Logo (PRNewswire)

Bingo Millions Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC