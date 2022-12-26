4th Hainan Island International Film Festival wraps up in Sanya

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

The 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) wrapped up in the tropical city of Sanya in China's southern Hainan Province on Sunday, as the winners of the "Golden Coconut Awards" for on- and off-screen accomplishments were unveiled at the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday night.

An Argentine film, "Trenque Lauquen", directed by Laura Citarella, won the Best Picture award, with "Aftersun," a drama directed by Charlotte Wells, winning the Special Jury Prize.

The Best Director award went to French filmmaker Alice Diop for her film "Saint Omer," while the Best Screenwriter award was shared by Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen from Spain for their film "As Bestas."

The Best Actor and Best Actress awards went to French actor Karim Leklou ("Goutte d'Or") and Italian actress Vera Gemma ("Vera").

"We, Students!", directed by Rafiki Fariala, won the Best Documentary award, and Thanasis Neofortistos's "Airhostess-737" won the Best Short Film award.

Shortlisted for this year's "Golden Coconut Awards", the Chinese film "The Cord of Life", directed by Qiao Sixue, snapped up the gong for Best Artistic Contribution.

This year's HIIFF received a total of 3,761 film submissions from 116 countries and regions. Marco Müller, an internationally renowned curator, film historian, critic and film producer, served as the film festival's artistic director and joined the curatorial team to select the highest-quality films for the festival.

About 100 excellent films were also exhibited across six categories－ "Gala," "Fest Best," "Asian New Director," "Panorama," "New Horizons" and "Classics"－for the audiences across the island to appreciate.

The eight-day event included film-themed forums, master classes, H!Action, and H!Market, attracting a glut of prominent figures, celebrities, and experts in the film industry.

As an annual gala for filmmakers and actors from around the globe since its inauguration in 2018, the HIIFF has become an example of China's dedication to strengthening international exchanges and collaboration in film and culture, promoting innovative development in the film industry, and fostering creativity in filmmaking.

