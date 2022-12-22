CITGO Lemont Refinery Awards First Responder Grants

LEMONT, Ill., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, CITGO Lemont Refinery is awarding first responder grants as part of a new program. The CAER First Responder Grant Program was created in 2021 by the CITGO Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) Council.

"We appreciate what our local first responders do for our community, and we are excited to be able to continue this grant program," stated Dennis Willig, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager.

The refinery is awarding eight grants this year totaling $60,000 to agencies in Lemont, Lockport, and Romeoville. Two of the grants will be used to replace AEDs at the Lemont Fire Protection District and Lemont Park District. Another grant will be used to help fund the search and rescue drone program at the Lemont Emergency Management Agency.

Lockport Township Fire Protection District will receive a grant for a new confined space supplied air system, while Lockport Police Department will receive a grant for new digital speed signs in an effort to increase awareness and prevent traffic incidents.

In Romeoville, a grant will fund paramedic school for two students through the Romeoville Fire Department. The Romeoville Police Department will also receive a grant to fund a mobile security camera system.

Will County Emergency Management Agency is also receiving a grant through the program to upgrade its "Ready Will County" app, which will provide emergency alerts and resources to residents.

The CITGO Lemont Refinery CAER Council was formed back in 2002 to share information and increase understanding and cooperation between CITGO, community leaders, and communities regarding safety, the environment and emergency response. The council is made up of police, fire, other community leaders and refinery leadership, and meets quarterly to share important information. CAER has been such a success that the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery in Texas has started its own CAER group based on the Lemont Refinery model.

