Uber Eats and Cartken partner for Sidewalk Robot Deliveries

Cartken's AI-powered sidewalk robots will land in Miami before multi-city expansion in 2023

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: UBER) and Cartken , a leading robotics company, today announced a new partnership for food deliveries via automated robots in Miami, Florida. Uber Eats consumers in Miami will have the opportunity to have orders delivered by Cartken's self-driving robot.

Starting today, Uber and Cartken will begin operating with select merchants in the Dadeland area of Miami-Dade County with plans to expand in Miami-Dade and to additional cities in 2023. Cartken's AI-powered sidewalk delivery robots currently are used for neighborhood food and grocery delivery, campus meal delivery and curbside pickup across the country. Uber Eats will be its first formal partnership with a global on-demand delivery app beyond college campuses.

"We are excited about how this partnership with Uber will bring the advantages of robotics to food delivery—and ultimately create more connected communities," said Christian Bersch, Co-founder and CEO at Cartken. "Together, we have the opportunity to reduce traffic congestion, help local merchants to increase delivery capacity, and bring consumers fast, convenient, and emission-free deliveries."

Uber's partnership with Cartken is an expansion of the company's efforts to use automated and autonomous technology to unlock greater innovation for consumers and merchant partners in Miami and beyond.

"Miami is a thriving Uber Eats market and we are excited to bring its residents a little more Uber magic through sidewalk robot delivery," said Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber. "Our partnership with Cartken marks another important milestone for our efforts in automated and autonomous technology and will provide greater reliability and affordability to Miami merchants and consumers."

Uber Eats delivers instant access to local commerce, helping people across the world discover restaurants and merchants, order meals, groceries, alcohol, and more at the touch of a button—and get it delivered reliably and quickly. The business leverages Uber's technology and logistics expertise to partner with 870,000 merchants in 11,000+ cities globally.

For more information on Uber, visit uber.com/newsroom , and for more information on Cartken, visit cartken.com .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 36 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Cartken

Cartken is an AI-powered robotics company building sidewalk delivery robots currently used for neighborhood food/grocery delivery, campus meal delivery, and curbside pickup. The autonomy guiding our robots makes them the safest and most reliable in the market today. We serve as a technology provider in a B2B relationship allowing our partners to own the consumer relationship. Cartken's team of ex-Google engineers and operators combine deep expertise in self-driving cars, AI-powered robotics, and delivery operations.

