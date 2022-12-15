GO WITH HEART AND SET SIGHTS ON SUMMER TRAVEL: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH AUG. 14, 2023

Denver departures surpass 300 flights a day, a milestone for a Southwest City

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today invited Customers to begin booking July and August travel after the carrier's flight schedule was extended through Aug. 14, 2023. These flights can be booked today at Southwest.com.

"Whether beaches or mountains are on your list for summer vacation, we have flexible policies and a schedule to get you there with ease," said Ryan Green, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at Southwest Airlines. "We're continuing to add flights back into our schedule, providing options for Customers to seek their passions and Go With Heart in planning summer travel."

Mile-High Heart Peaks New Summit in Denver

Southwest Airlines continues growing Mile-High Heart with a record amount of service for Denver Customers: as of July 11, 2023, the airline will serve 92 destinations from Denver nonstop with a peak schedule of 303 departures a day. This will be the first time any Southwest® flight schedule will offer 300+ departures from one airport. Across its route map of 121 airports, Southwest will offer a peak schedule of 4,374 departures a day in summer 2023.

Seasonal Flights for Summer Vacations

Beginning on July 11, 2023, the carrier will offer returning seasonal service daily between:

Nashville and Burbank

Kansas City and Milwaukee

Kansas City and Minneapolis

And as of July 11, 2023, these weekend routes operated in June will be offered daily for the summer season, between:

Denver and Albany, N.Y.

Denver and Buffalo

Denver and Hartford, Conn.

Nashville and San Jose, Calif.

Houston (Hobby) and Pittsburgh

Houston (Hobby) and Sacramento

Las Vegas and Louisville, Ky.

Kansas City and San Antonio

Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Pittsburgh

St. Louis and Sarasota, Fla.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Southwest also will launch new seasonal service on Saturdays between Long Beach, Calif. and Orlando.

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule, are now available for purchase at Southwest.com.

